Nintendo Hikes Price of Original Switch in the US, Switch 2 Price Remains Unchanged

The price of the original Nintendo Switch console in the US has gone up from $299.99 to $339.99.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 August 2025 12:28 IST
Nintendo Hikes Price of Original Switch in the US, Switch 2 Price Remains Unchanged

Photo Credit: Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch OLED model has gone up from $349.99 to $399.99.

Highlights
  • Nintendo Switch sees a $40 price hike in the US
  • Switch 2 price in the US remains at $449.99
  • Nintendo cited "market conditions" for the price increase
Nintendo has raised the price of the Nintendo Switch in the US, citing “market conditions”. The price increase will affect the entire family of first-generation Switch devices, which includes the original Switch, the Switch Lite, and the OLED model. Prices of select Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 accessories are going up, as well, Nintendo said. The company, however, has not hiked the price of the newly released Nintendo Switch 2 console.

Nintendo Raises Switch Prices

The price hike was announced on Nintendo's website on Friday, the same day the company confirmed that the Switch 2 had sold over six million units since its launch.

“Pricing for the original Nintendo Switch family of systems and products will change in the United States based on market conditions, effective August 3, 2025,” Nintendo said in the post. “These include Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite and select Nintendo Switch accessories.”

The price change has since been reflected on the official Nintendo online store in the US. The price of the original Nintendo Switch console has gone up from $299.99 to $339.99 — a $40 increase. The Switch Lite now costs $30 more, up from $199.99 to $229.99. The Nintendo Switch OLED model, on the other hand, has gone up from $349.99 to $399.99 — a $50 increase.

The Japanese company also announced that prices for select Nintendo products, including certain Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, select amiibo, and the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo, would also go up.

The Switch and Switch 2 peripherals and Nintendo products that have seen a price increase include Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo, Joy-Con and Joy-Con 2, Switch and Switch 2 Pro Controller, Nintendo GameCube Controller, Switch 2 Dock Set, among other accessories.

switch 2 nintendo switch

Nintendo Switch 2 launched on June 5 and has since sold over six million units
Photo Credit: Nintendo

Switch 2 Sales

Nintendo said that the Switch 2, which has been a hit since it launched in June amid widespread global trade tariffs imposed by US president Donald Trump, would maintain its price, for now. It ruled out a price hike for its games and services, too, but warned “necessary” adjustments could follow in the future.

“Pricing for the Nintendo Switch 2 system, physical and digital Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 games, as well as Nintendo Switch Online memberships, will remain unchanged at this time. However, please note that price adjustments may be necessary in the future,” Nintendo said.

In its quarterly earnings report last week, Nintendo announced that the Switch 2 had sold over six million units since it launched on June 5. The company said it was sticking with its forecast of selling 15 million Switch 2 units in the financial year ending March 2026. Nintendo also confirmed it had sold 8.67 million Switch 2 software units in the last quarter.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Switch 2, Nintendo
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
