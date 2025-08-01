Square Enix revealed two games, including a new Octopath Traveler title, at the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase presentation on Thursday. Octopath Traveler 0, an HD-2D turn-based RPG set before the events of the first game in the series, will release on December 4, 2025, across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2. Square Enix also announced The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, a single-player action-RPG that will launch next year.

Octopath Traveler 0 Announced

Both games are in development at Square Enix's internal studio, Team Asano. Octopath Traveler 0 is the third game in the turn-based RPG series and features a standalone story set before the event of the Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler 2. The game is set in the realm of Orsterra, where players follow a path of revenge after their settlement is destroyed.

Octopath Traveler 0 will allow players to fully customise the protagonist — a first in the series. Over the course of their journey, players will rebuild their hometown, recruit over 30 characters, and take part in turn-based battles. The RPG will feature the series' trademark HD-2D visual style that combines pixel art with 3D environments and modern effects.

In a blog post on its website, Square Enix said Octopath Traveler 0 was inspired by “story elements and gameplay ideas” from Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, a free-to-play mobile title that released in 2020.

“This new entry in the OCTOPATH TRAVELER series has been designed as full-fledged console and PC RPG. It takes the acclaimed story from the mobile release but reworks it to add new story content and streamlines the overall story for a more compelling experience,” Square Enix said in the post.

“It features a new script with entirely new narrative elements, including new backstories for playable characters) , as well full voice acting that brings the many twists and turns home more effectively.”

The RPG will be available in Standard Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, and a Collector's Edition. Pre-orders for physical and digital versions of the game are now live on PlayStation and Xbox storefronts. Digital pre-orders are available for PC and PS4, while physical pre-orders are available for Switch and Switch 2, with digital availability coming at a later date. The Collector's Edition is up for pre-order on the Square Enix Store.

Octopath Traveler 0 will launch on December 4 across PC (via Steam and Microsoft Store), PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2.

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales Announced

Team Asano's second game, The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, is a new single-player action-RPG that focusses on real-time action combat and exploration. Players are put in the shoes of the titular protagonist to explore newly discovered mysterious ruins alongside their fairy companion Faie.

Elliot can wield seven types of melee and ranged weapons to take on enemies he'll meet on his journey.

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales demo is now available to download on Nintendo Switch 2. The game will release on Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC (via Steam and Microsoft Store) in 2026.