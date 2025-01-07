Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 will be held in San Jose, California on January 22 at 10am PT (10:30 pm IST), where we expect the South Korean giant to unveil the Galaxy S25 series. Several key features of the anticipated handsets, as well as the leaked renders have previously surfaced online suggesting their design. Ahead of the launch, a new report has now shared more leaked design and protective case renders the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Design, Protective Case Leaked Renders

Leaked design renders as well as leaked official protective cases for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series have been shared by tipster Roland Quandt in a Winfuture report. The base Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ appear with an almost identical design in an Icy Blue shade, which was also leaked recently.

Samsung Galaxy S25 (left), Galaxy S25+ (centre) and Galaxy S25 Ultra (right)

Photo Credit: Winfuture.de

Three rear camera sensors are arranged vertically in separate, circular slots in the top left corner of the panel. A smaller round LED flash unit is placed beside these sensors. The phones are encased in silicon cases made by Samsung, as per the report.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra is seen in a Titanium Blue option. It has a boxier look than the cheaper models in the series but has rounded edges, unlike the preceding Galaxy S24 Ultra variant. Besides the triple rear camera setup, the Ultra version has an additional camera slot and a LiDAR sensor unit. The phone will reportedly also have a storage slot for the Galaxy S Pen stylus.

The report shared images of protective magnetic cases for all three Samsung Galaxy S25 series handsets. The phones will likely not support Qi2 magnetic wireless charging out-of-the-box. They have been tipped to support up to 25W EPP Qi2 wireless charging via a dedicated magnetic protective case.

Samsung has opened the pre-reservation for upcoming Galaxy S series smartphones in India. The phones are expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite SoCs paired with at least 12GB of RAM.