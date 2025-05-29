Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Persona 4 Remake Confirmed to Be in Development at Atlus by Two Voice Actors

Persona 4 Remake Confirmed to Be in Development at Atlus by Two Voice Actors

Persona 4 originally released on the PlayStation 2 and later got an enhanced version, Persona 4 Golden.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 May 2025 19:00 IST
Persona 4 Remake Confirmed to Be in Development at Atlus by Two Voice Actors

Photo Credit: Sega/ Atlus

Persona 4 Golden is an enhanced version of the original, availble on PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox consoles

Highlights
  • Yuri Lowenthal said he won't voice Yosuke in the Persona 4 remake
  • Erin Firtzgerald voiced Chie Satonaka in Persona 4
  • Atlus and Sega have not confirmed a remake for Persona 4
Advertisement

A remake of Persona 4 has seemingly been confirmed by two voice actors, whose claims suggest the long-rumoured project is in the works at developer Atlus. The acclaimed RPG has been speculated to receive the remake treatment after the Japanese studio released Persona 3 Reload last year, a remake of the original game from 2006. Persona 4 originally released on the PlayStation 2 and later got an enhanced version, Persona 4 Golden.

Persona 4 Remake in Development

Yuri Lowenthal, who voices Peter Parker in Insomniac Games' Spider-Man titles, said on Wednesday that he would not be returning as Yosuke Hanamura in the Persona 4 remake. In a post on Bluesky, the actor claimed he asked Atlus and Sega, “even begged” them to return as the character for the remake project.

“And for those who keep asking, no, I will not be returning as Yosuke for the Persona 4 remake," Lowenthal said in the now deleted post. “I asked. Maybe I even begged, but they don't want me to come back.”

p4 golden yosuke p4 golden

Lowenthal voiced Yosuke Hanamura in Persona 4
Photo Credit: Sega/ Atlus

A day after Lowenthal's post about the Persona 4 remake, a second voice actor made a similar claim on the social media site. Writing on Bluesky on Thursday, Erin Fitzgerald, who voiced Chie Satonaka in the original, said she won't be reprising her role in the remake.

“For those asking, I have not been asked to reprise my role as Chie Satonaka in the Persona 4 remake,” the actor said. “I am blessed to have recorded as many Persona 4 games as I did playing her.”

For those asking, I have not been asked to reprise my role as Chie Satonaka in the Persona 4 remake. RIP 😭😭😭😭😭😭 I am blessed to have recorded as many Persona 4 games as I did playing her.

[image or embed]

— Erin Fitzgerald still on strike (@erinfitzgerald.bsky.social) May 29, 2025 at 6:09 AM

According to her bio, Fitzgerald voiced Chie in Persona 4, Persona 4 Golden, Persona 4 Arena, Persona 4: Dancing All Night and Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth.

Sega and Atlus have not confirmed a remake project for Persona 4. Atlus released a remake of Persona 3, Persona 3 Reload in 2024 to critical acclaim. Last year, the studio also launched Metaphor ReFantazio, that won multiple year-end accolades, including three major wins at The Game Awards 2024 in Best Narrative, Best Art Direction and Best RPG categories.

Persona 4 originally launched on the PS2 in 2008. An enhanced version, Persona 4 Golden, was released on PlayStation Vita in 2012 and later ported to PC, Nintendo Switch PS4 and Xbox consoles.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Persona 4, Atlus, Sega, Persona 3 Reload, Persona 4 Remake
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Debut With Android 16-Based One UI 8
Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal Urges Government to Introduce Regulatory Framework for AI, Crypto 

Related Stories

Persona 4 Remake Confirmed to Be in Development at Atlus by Two Voice Actors
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13s Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch on June 5
  2. Tecno Pova Curve 5G Launched in India With This Price Tag
  3. Nothing Phone 3 Design Teaser Shows Textured Button
  4. You Can Now Buy Pixel 9 and More Pixel Devices from Google Store in India
  5. Lava Bold N1, Lava Bold N1 Pro Debut in India With Budget Price Tags
  6. Realme Neo 7 Turbo With 7,200mAh Battery Goes Official; All Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Introduces Windows Update Orchestration Platform to Deliver Third-Party App Updates
  2. Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal Urges Government to Introduce Regulatory Framework for AI, Crypto 
  3. Persona 4 Remake Confirmed to Be in Development at Atlus by Two Voice Actors
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Debut With Android 16-Based One UI 8
  5. Ola Electric's Quarterly Loss Widens to Rs. 870 Crore
  6. Tencent Launches HunyuanPortrait, an Open-Source AI Model for Animating Portraits
  7. Realme Neo 7 Turbo With MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC, 7,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Google Unveils SignGemma, an AI Model That Can Translate Sign Language Into Spoken Text
  9. Apple Adds iPad Air, iPad Pro and Other Models to Its Self Service Repair Programme
  10. Lava Bold N1, Lava Bold N1 Pro With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »