A remake of Persona 4 has seemingly been confirmed by two voice actors, whose claims suggest the long-rumoured project is in the works at developer Atlus. The acclaimed RPG has been speculated to receive the remake treatment after the Japanese studio released Persona 3 Reload last year, a remake of the original game from 2006. Persona 4 originally released on the PlayStation 2 and later got an enhanced version, Persona 4 Golden.

Persona 4 Remake in Development

Yuri Lowenthal, who voices Peter Parker in Insomniac Games' Spider-Man titles, said on Wednesday that he would not be returning as Yosuke Hanamura in the Persona 4 remake. In a post on Bluesky, the actor claimed he asked Atlus and Sega, “even begged” them to return as the character for the remake project.

“And for those who keep asking, no, I will not be returning as Yosuke for the Persona 4 remake," Lowenthal said in the now deleted post. “I asked. Maybe I even begged, but they don't want me to come back.”

Lowenthal voiced Yosuke Hanamura in Persona 4

Photo Credit: Sega/ Atlus

A day after Lowenthal's post about the Persona 4 remake, a second voice actor made a similar claim on the social media site. Writing on Bluesky on Thursday, Erin Fitzgerald, who voiced Chie Satonaka in the original, said she won't be reprising her role in the remake.

“For those asking, I have not been asked to reprise my role as Chie Satonaka in the Persona 4 remake,” the actor said. “I am blessed to have recorded as many Persona 4 games as I did playing her.”

For those asking, I have not been asked to reprise my role as Chie Satonaka in the Persona 4 remake. RIP 😭😭😭😭😭😭 I am blessed to have recorded as many Persona 4 games as I did playing her.



[image or embed] — Erin Fitzgerald still on strike (@erinfitzgerald.bsky.social) May 29, 2025 at 6:09 AM

According to her bio, Fitzgerald voiced Chie in Persona 4, Persona 4 Golden, Persona 4 Arena, Persona 4: Dancing All Night and Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth.

Sega and Atlus have not confirmed a remake project for Persona 4. Atlus released a remake of Persona 3, Persona 3 Reload in 2024 to critical acclaim. Last year, the studio also launched Metaphor ReFantazio, that won multiple year-end accolades, including three major wins at The Game Awards 2024 in Best Narrative, Best Art Direction and Best RPG categories.

Persona 4 originally launched on the PS2 in 2008. An enhanced version, Persona 4 Golden, was released on PlayStation Vita in 2012 and later ported to PC, Nintendo Switch PS4 and Xbox consoles.