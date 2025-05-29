Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Sheds 'Project Orion' Codename, Enters Pre Production Phase

Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Sheds 'Project Orion' Codename, Enters Pre-Production Phase

The Cyberpunk 2077 sequel was announced in 2022 as "Project Orion" and is being developed by CD Projekt Red's North America studio in Boston.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 May 2025 13:08 IST
Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Sheds 'Project Orion' Codename, Enters Pre-Production Phase

Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 sequel was previously codenamed "Project Orion"

Highlights
  • Cyberpunk 2 now has a development team of 96 people
  • The sequel is likely years away from launch
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty has sold over 10 million copies
Advertisement

The Cyberpunk 2077 sequel has entered the pre-production phase, CD Projekt confirmed Wednesday. The company also said the game had left behind its “Project Orion” codename and would now be known as Cyberpunk 2. It's unclear, however, if that will be the official title of the sequel when it launches. The Cyberpunk 2077 sequel was announced in 2022 and is being developed by CD Projekt Red's North America studio in Boston.

'Cyberpunk 2' Now in Pre-Production

The polish company provided the development update in its first-quarter 2025 earnings report, confirming the sequel had wrapped up its conceptual phase.

“Several weeks ago the CD PROJEKT RED team responsible for the next big game set in the Cyberpunk universe completed the project's conceptual phase. As a result, Cyberpunk 2 – previously known under the codename Project Orion – has progressed to preproduction,” CD Projekt said in its financial report.

The game was announced in 2022 as Project Orion but will now be known as Cyberpunk 2. That, however, is not the official title of the sequel. CD Projekt Red senior PR manager Ola Sondej confirmed to The Verge that the new moniker merely means “it's another game in the Cyberpunk universe.”

In an earnings presentation slide, the studio also confirmed that the Cyberpunk 2 development team had grown from 84 staff members in February to 96 by the end of April. The company is currently working on multiple projects, with most of its 730 employees allocated to The Witcher 4. The next Witcher title, which moved to full-scale production in November 2024, now has 422 developers working on it. Project Sirius, the multiplayer Witcher spinoff, now has a development team of 48, while 19 employees are working on a new IP called Project Hadar.

Cyberpunk 2 does not have a release timeline, but it is likely years away from launch. CD Projekt has remained tightlipped about the game, but some unconfirmed details about the sequel have come to light.

This month, Cyberpunk creator Mike Pondsmith revealed that the sequel would feature a second city in addition to Night City from the first game. Pondsmith, whose Cyberpunk tabletop RPG inspired the setting, characters and story of Cyberpunk 2077, described the new city as “Chicago gone wrong”.

phantom liberty cyberpunk 2077

Phantom Liberty has sold over 10 million copies
Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

Phantom Libery Sells 10 Million Copies

In its earnings report, CD Projekt announced that total sales of Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion had crossed 10 million copies. “This result fills us with great satisfaction – especially given that a new addition is about to join our Cyberpunk portfolio – on 5 June the game's Ultimate Edition will be coming to the new Nintendo Switch 2 console,” the company said.

The studio also announced that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which celebrated its 10th anniversary of its release on May 19, had sold over 60 million copies, becoming one of the best-selling games of all time.

CD Projekt also reported consolidated sales revenue of PLN 226 million (roughly 514 crore), with PLN 86 million (roughly Rs. 195 crore) in net profit, in the first quarter of 2025.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Good voice acting
  • Lots to do in Night City
  • Multiple ways to play
  • Three lifepaths, multiple endings
  • Bad
  • Terrible graphics
  • Low frame rate that impacts gameplay
  • Filled with bugs, frequent crashes
  • Too many loading screens
  • Enemies are bullet sponges
  • No cover system
  • Repetitive NPCs
  • Too much loot
Read detailed CD Projekt Cyberpunk 2077 review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk 2, Project Orion, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, CD Projekt Red, CD Projekt
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Honor Earbuds X9 With IP54 Rating, Up to 42 Hours Total Battery Life Launched

Related Stories

Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Sheds 'Project Orion' Codename, Enters Pre-Production Phase
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Pro Max Design, Thicker Chassis Seen in Leaked Hands On Video
  2. iPhone 17 Air Battery Specifications, Weight and Other Details Leaked
  3. You Can Now Buy Pixel 9 and More Pixel Devices from Google Store in India
  4. CMF Phone 2 Pro Review: A Perfect Blend of Style and Speed
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Pova Curve 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Telegram to Distribute Grok Chatbot to Users After $300 Million xAI Deal
  3. Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Sheds 'Project Orion' Codename, Enters Pre-Production Phase
  4. Honor Earbuds X9 With IP54 Rating, Up to 42 Hours Total Battery Life Launched
  5. Apple Updates Logic Pro for iPad and Mac With Flashback Capture, New Sound Packs and More
  6. Vallamai Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know
  7. iPhone 17 Pro Max Spotted in Leaked Hands On Video That Reveals Design, Thicker Chassis
  8. iPhone 16 Tops Global Smartphone Sales in Q1 2025 as Apple Leads the Chart: Counterpoint
  9. Pixel 9, Pixel Watch 3 Now Directly Available for Purchase from Google Store in India; Offers Announced
  10. Apple May Unveil iOS 26 at WWDC 2025 Instead of iOS 19; Said to Adopt Year-Based Naming Strategy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »