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PS Plus Game Catalogue Lineup for April Announced: The Crew Motorfest, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered and More

All games joining PS Plus Game Catalogue will be playable starting April 21.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 April 2026 13:25 IST
PS Plus Game Catalogue Lineup for April Announced: The Crew Motorfest, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered and More

Photo Credit: Sony/ Screenshot - Manas Mitul

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered was developed by Nixxes Software

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Highlights
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered released in 2024
  • The Crew Motorfest is an open-world racing title
  • FM26 features fully licensed Premier League teams
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Sony has revealed the slate of titles joining PS Plus Game Catalogue in April. This month's Game Catalog additions include open-world racing title The Crew Motorfest, action-adventure title Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, sports management sim Football Manager 26, among other games. All games joining Game Catalogue this month will be available to play from April 21.

In addition to Game Catalogue titles, available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium members, the PlayStation parent also announced that Wild Arms 4, the RPG originally released on PlayStation 2, will be joining Classics Catalog this month. Earlier this month, Sony announced the monthly games joining PS Plus Essential in April. Lords of the Fallen, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, and Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream are currently available to all PS Plus members. Here's a closer look at this month's PS Plus Game Catalogue lineup:

PS Plus Game Catalogue Titles for April

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered arrives on Game Catalogue in April. The remastered version of Guerrilla Games' action-adventure title was released in 2024, featuring upgraded visuals for PS5. Updated by Nixxes Software, the game received a considerably facelift, bringing the visual quality closer to its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West.

The game charts the story of Aloy, a hunter on a quest to save the planet, which has been run over by nature and dangerous machines. The remastered version of the hit Sony first-party title will be available to PS Plus members on PS5. On PS4, players will be able to download Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition.

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The Crew Motordest is set in Hawaii
Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Ubisoft's racing title The Crew Motorfest also joins Game Catalogue this month. The game features a vast open world, allowing players to freely explore the Hawaiian archipelago at high speeds. Alongside a massive roster of cars, you can also race on planes and boats and take part in various challenges across multiple playlists. The Crew Motorfest is available on PS5 and PS4.

The console version of Football Manager 26 joins Game Catalogue on April 21, as well. FM26 features upgraded visuals that make each matchday immersive. Typical to the FM series, the sports management sim lets you take granular control of a football club and guide it to glory. You take the decisions across all verticals, from youth development and scouting to tactics and and first-team. For the first time in the series, FM26 also comes with fully licensed Premier League teams.

Here's the full list of games joining PS Plus Game Catalogue in March:

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Stunning graphical upgrade
  • Improved character models
  • Expanded options and accessibility settings
  • Near flawless performance on PS5
  • $10 upgrade path
  • Bad
  • Ultimately unnecessary
  • Lack of gameplay improvements
Read detailed Sony Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Horizon
Football Manager 26

Football Manager 26

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Simulation
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Football Manager
PEGI Rating 3+
Warriors: Abyss

Warriors: Abyss

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 16+
Squirrel with a Gun

Squirrel with a Gun

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 7+
The Casting of Frank Stone

The Casting of Frank Stone

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Survival horror
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Monster Train

Monster Train

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Card Game
Platform Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, iOS, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 7+
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Further reading: PS Plus Game Catalog, PS Plus, Sony, PS5, PS4, The Crew Motorfest, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, PlayStation, PS Plus Extra, Game Catalogue
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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