The PlayStation Plus monthly games lineup for April has been revealed. This month, Sony will add Soulslike action-RPG Lords of the Fallen to PS Plus. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered and co-op title Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream will also join the subscription service in April.

All three PS Plus monthly games will be playable from April 7. PS Plus members have until May 4 to add the titles to their game library. Once added, the games will continue to be playable with an active PS Plus Essential, Extra, or Deluxe/Premium tier membership.

It's also worth noting that the PS Plus Essential lineup from March, which includes PGA Tour 2K25, Monster Hunter Rise, Slime Rancher 2, and The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road, is available till April 6. Here's a closer look at this month's PS Plus Essential lineup:

Lords of the Fallen

CI Games is currently developing Lords of the Fallen 2, and the RPG is expected to launch sometime this year. It's then perhaps the perfect time to play Lords of the Fallen, the 2023 action-RPG from developer Hexworks. A tough-as-nails Soulslike, Lords of the Fallen allows you to pick a class, create your own character, and set out on a perilous journey to defeat a demon god.

Lords of the Fallen features two worlds — the realm of the living and that of the dead — superimposed over each other; the latter can be accessed via a magical lantern. The game also features third-person melee combat and magical abilities inspired by FromSoftware games. Lords of the Fallen will be available to PS Plus members on PS5.

Lords of the Fallen will get a sequel in 2026

Photo Credit: Hexworks/CI Games

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

Another timely addition to PS Plus: Tomb Raider I-III Remastered arrives just in time for Lara Croft's next adventure. Crystal Dynamics will release Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a remake of the original Tomb Raider, this year. Starting April 7, PS Plus members can play the remastered collection of the first three Tomb Raider titles.

Released in 2024, the remastered collection, developed by Aspyr, features enhanced visuals and a host of quality-of-life upgrades and new features. Players can choose between enhanced and original graphics and even pick between classic and modern control schemes to either play the modern way or stay faithful to the original experience. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered will be available to PS Plus members on both PS4 and PS5.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered features enhanced visuals and reworked controls

Photo Credit: Aspyr

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream

Based on the popular Sword Art Online novels, manga, and anime, Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream is a co-op raid battle title, featuring 20 characters from the Sword Art Online universe. The action game allows players to team up and battle against large mobs and boss enemies.

The co-op title also features an original story with a single-player mode, upto 20-player co-op raids, and free roam across a vast open world map. Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream is available on PS5.