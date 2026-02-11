Technology News
  Marvel's Spider Man 2 Is Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue in February

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Is Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue in February

According to a leak, Spider-Man 2, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown and Neva will be added to Game Catalogue on February 17.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 February 2026 12:20 IST
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Is Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue in February

Photo Credit: Sony/ Insomniac Games

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 released in 2023

Highlights
  • Last month, Resident Evil Village was added to PS Plus Game Catalogue
  • Sony will host a State of Play broadcast on February 12
  • Spider-Man 2 would be the third game in the series to join PS Plus
Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the acclaimed superhero action-adventure title from Insomniac Games, is reportedly coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue this month. The first-party game released exclusively on PS5 in 2023 and was ported to PC last year. Game Catalogue will reportedly also add racing title Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown and puzzle platformer Neva in February.

PS Plus Game Catalogue Leak

The information comes from Billbil-kun, a noted leaker with a track record of accurate scoops on games and gaming hardware. In a Dealabs report Tuesday, the tipster claimed that the three games will be added to PS Plus Game Catalogue on February 17.

The leaker wasn't able to confirm the rest of the games joining Game Catalogue this month. According to the report, Sony will reveal the month's full PS Plus Game Catalogue lineup on February 11. However, the official announcement could be pushed to the State of Play broadcast planned on February 12.

Spider-Man 2 would become the third game in Insomniac's Spider-Man series to join Game Catalogue. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Spider-Man: Miles Morales are both available on the service. Spider-Man 2 continues the interconnected stories of Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they face their biggest threats yet, Kraven the Hunter and Venom.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X in 2024, while Neva launched the same year on PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

If the leak is accurate, Sony seems to be continuing PS Plus' strong start to 2026. Last month, the PlayStation parent added Resident Evil Village and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth to PS Plus Game Catalogue. The game subscription service is available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium members.

This month's PS Plus monthly games, available to all PS Plus members, are currently available on the service. These include boxing sim Undisputed; survival action-adventure Subnautica: Below Zero; Metroidvania title Ultros, and combat flight sim Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Is Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue in February
