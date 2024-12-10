Technology News
English Edition
  Rocksteady to End Seasonal Updates for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in January

Rocksteady to End Seasonal Updates for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in January

Rocksteady also confirmed the game was getting the much-requested Offline mode this week with the Episode 7 update for the ongoing season.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 December 2024
Rocksteady to End Seasonal Updates for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in January

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Games/ Rocksteady Studios

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was released on February 2

Highlights
  • Suicide Squad is getting Deathstroke as a playable character
  • Rocksteady confirmed online services will remain available
  • Season 4 Episode 7 with Offline mode rolls out December 10
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's ongoing season will be its last, developer Rocksteady Studios confirmed Monday. The online shooter will receive its final seasonal update with Season 4, Episode 8 in January 2025, the studio said. Rocksteady also confirmed the game was getting the much-requested Offline mode this week with the Episode 7 update for the ongoing season, alongside a new playable character, new gear and a new Elseworld to explore.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Gets Offline Mode

The studio detailed the updates coming to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League with Season 4 Episode 7: Control in a blog post Monday. The seasonal update, which rolls out December 10, will add the Offline mode, a new playable character in Deathstroke, a new Elseworld to explore and new gear sets.

The offline mode will allow players to access all in-game content, including the main story campaign and seasonal story missions, without an internet connection. Rocksteady confirmed that players would have to set up a new profile by starting the game from the beginning or carry over their progress to the offline mode by creating a copy of the existing online profile.

Metallica EP7 Screenshot Red Eye Knight FINAL 2048x1152 1 suicide squad

Episode 7 update will add Deathstroke as a playable character in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice
Photo Credit: Warner Bros./ Rocksteady Studios

Suicide Squad's Final Seasonal Update

The studio also announced it was winding down season updates for the looter shooter in January 2025 with Season 4, Episode 8. “With Deathstroke joining the roster, the Suicide Squad's crusade against Brainiac is drawing to an end. Season 4 will finish up with Episode 8, which is scheduled to release in January 2025, and that will serve as the last seasonal Episode for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League,” Rocksteady said in the blog post.

All online features, including co-op play, however, will continue to be available to players, the developer confirmed. All post-launch episodic content will also be available in both online and offline modes.

Suicide Squad's final seasonal update will mark an underwhelming live service life cycle for the game. The superhero shooter recorded poor sales following its launch in February, failing to attract players with its live service offerings. While the developer continued to release subsequent season content, adding new playable characters, missions and gear, publisher Warner Bros. revealed in its earnings call in May that it would take a $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,679 crore) hit on Suicide Squad.

In September, Rocksteady was reportedly hit with layoffs, with the redundancies said to have mostly affected the studio's quality assurance (QA) department.

The announcement also caps a less than stellar year for live service games, with several online titles struggling to retain players. Last week, Ubisoft said it was discontinuing its live service shooter XDefiant and shutting down two studios. The game's servers will go offline in June 2025. 

On December 5, Square Enix announced Foamstars' next seasonal update would be its last. The Splatoon-inspired 4v4 party shooter will get its final season, dubbed “The Party Goes On”, from December 13 to January 17, 2025, before seasonal updates come to an end.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Fun traversal
  • Interesting story premise
  • Likeable cast of characters
  • Chaotic combat
  • Kevin Conroy's Batman
  • Bad
  • Repetitive missions
  • Grindy gameplay
  • Live service fatigue
  • Unimaginative boss fights
  • Unsatisfying story
Read detailed Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Batman: Arkham
PEGI Rating 18+
Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, Rocksteady Studios, Rocksteady, Suicide Squad, Warner Bros
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Rocksteady to End Seasonal Updates for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in January
