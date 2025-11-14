Red Dead Redemption is coming to Netflix Games on mobile devices and getting a native release on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2, Rockstar Games announced Thursday. The acclaimed Western, which was ported to PS4 and Nintendo Switch in 2023 and then to PC last year, will launch on iOS, Android, and current-gen consoles on December 2, 2025. On the same day, Red Dead Redemption will also be added to PS Plus Game Catalogue.

The game will arrive on new platforms along with its Undead Nightmare DLC and a few free upgrades and enhancements. In addition to Read Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare, the new versions will also include bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition. Players can also carry over their saves from previous-gen consoles.

Read Dead Redemption Heads to Mobile Devices

Read Dead Redemption's release on mobile devices is perhaps the most notable announcement. Netflix Games has been growing its library and offering more AAA games to subscribers. The company added Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition to the Netflix Games library in 2023. Last year, Netflix brought the acclaimed roguelike action title Hades to its subscribers.

Red Dead Redemption will come with mobile-friendly control options on Android and iOS. Netflix members will be able to download and play the game on their phones from December 2 as part of their subscription.

Read Dead Redemption Current-Gen Upgrades

On current-gen consoles, Red Dead Redemption will feature a host of enhancements, including 60fps performance on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2. On PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, the game will feature enhanced image quality, HDR support, and resolutions up to 4K. Switch 2 version will support HDR, DLSS, and mouse controls with the Joy-Con 2 controllers.

People who already own the game on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, or its digital backward compatible version on Xbox One, will be able to upgrade to the current-gen version for free. PS5 and Switch 2 users will be able to carry over their saves from PS4 and Switch.

The current-gen versions of Read Dead Redemption were created by Rockstar in collaboration with Double Eleven and Cast Iron Games. The epic Western will also be available in the GTA+ Games Library and the PS Plus Game Catalogue on December 2.

Red Dead Redemption was originally released on the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2010. The game tells the story of John Marston, a former outlaw hired and blackmailed to hunt down members of his former gang. Read Dead Redemption 2, released in 2018 on PS4 and Xbox One, serves as a prequel to the game. Red Dead Redemption won several Game of the Year awards the year it was released and is considered one of the greatest video games ever made.