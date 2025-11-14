Technology News
GTA 5, Pacific Drive, The Talos Principle 2 and More Join PS Plus Game Catalogue in November

All games will be added to PS Plus Game Catalogue on November 18.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 November 2025 10:32 IST
Photo Credit: Kepler Interactive/ Ironwood Studios

Pacific Drive released in 2024

Highlights
  • Game Catalogue is available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium members
  • GTA 5 is coming to Game Catalogue a third time
  • Pacific Drive is developed by Ironwood Studios
Grand Theft Auto 5 is returning to PS Plus Game Catalogue this month. The open world crime title will join the service for a third time, days after Rockstar Games announced a second GTA 6 delay. Other games joining Game Catalogue in November include survival title Pacific Drive, psychological horror game Still Wakes the Deep, puzzle adventure title The Talos Principle 2, and more.

All games will join Game Catalogue, available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium members, on November 18. Sony also announced Wednesday that Tomb Raider: Anniversary will join the Classics Catalogue for PS Plus Premium subscribers this month. Here's a closer look at this November's Game Catalogue lineup:

PS Plus Game Catalog Titles for November

After appearing on PS Plus Game Catalogue in 2023 and 2024, GTA 5 is returning to the subscription service this month. The confirmation comes just days after Rockstar delayed GTA 6 a second time. It's a good time, then, to replay the last GTA title in time for the next one.

The open world crime title was originally released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013 and has since made its way to two subsequent console generations with graphical enhancements, new features, and new online content. GTA 5 will be available on Game Catalogue for both PS5 and PS4 users.

PS Plus will also add Pacific Drive this month. The driving-focussed survival title, developed by Ironwood Studios, puts players in control of a station wagon and tasks them with navigating the road in first person. The game throws several obstacles and anomalies in the player's way.

Over time, players can repair and upgrade their car in the garage using salvage materials they find out in the world. Pacific Drive will be available on PS5.

pacific drive 1 pacific drive

Pacific Drive is a survival game with a focus on driving
Photo Credit: Ironwood Studios

Psychological horror tile Still Wakes the Deep joins PS Plus Game Catalogue in November, as well. Developed by The Chinese Room and published by Secret Mode, the game puts players into the shoes of an electrician trapped on an oil rig in the North Sea.

There's no combat, but players must solve puzzles and use stealth to escape monsters on the rig. The atmosphere goes a long way in establishing the horror. Players must survive in harsh weather conditions, with lashing rain and flooded corridors on the rig. Still Wakes the Deep will be available on the PS5.

Here's the full list of games joining Game Catalogue in November:

Sony will also add Tomb Raider: Anniversary to the Classics Catalogue, available to PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium tier members, on November 18.

Further reading: PS Plus Game Catalog, PS Plus, Game Catalog, Game Catalogue, PS5, Sony, GTA 5, The Talos Principle 2, Still Wakes the Deep
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
