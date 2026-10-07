Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Sony’s Next PlayStation Portal May Get an OLED Screen, New Listings Suggest

Sony’s Next PlayStation Portal May Get an OLED Screen, New Listings Suggest

An OLED PlayStation Portal could offer deeper blacks and higher contrast, potentially making darker game environments look more convincing.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 7 October 2026 09:12 IST
Sony’s Next PlayStation Portal May Get an OLED Screen, New Listings Suggest

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony launched the PS Portal in 2023 as a dedicated streaming companion for the PS5

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • New Wi-Fi Alliance filings reveal model numbers CFI-Y2000 and CFI-Y2105
  • One of the upcoming handheld models could feature an OLED screen
  • The PlayStation Portal streams games from a PS5 or via cloud gaming
Advertisement

Sony could be preparing a significant refresh of its PlayStation Portal with an OLED display, among the upgrades. Newly surfaced information suggests that the Japanese tech conglomerate is developing two versions of its video game streaming device. Launched in 2023, the PlayStation Portal lets users stream games from a PlayStation 5. While it is not a fully standalone handheld gaming console, an OLED upgrade could move the PlayStation Portal closer to the PlayStation Vita.

Sony Could Be Working on an OLED PlayStation Portal

The in-development PlayStation hardware is rumoured to eventually replace or sit above the current PlayStation Portal. New filings with the Wi-Fi Alliance, first spotted by Zubi Tech on X, list two devices carrying the CFI-Y2000 and CFI-Y2105 model numbers. The current PlayStation Portal models use model numbers from the CFI-Y100 series. This suggests that newly listed handhelds could represent a new generation rather than minor refreshes.

The product is listed as a Computer Entertainment System in the Gaming Console category. It is listed as running Android 15 and gets dual-band Wi-Fi 5 on the connectivity front. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack, while charging is carried out via USB.

Notably, the filings themselves do not reveal the specifications of the devices or confirm that they are PlayStation Portal models.

An OLED display is said to be one of the more notable possibilities. A previous report from hardware source KeplerL2 claimed that Sony was working on an OLED version of the PlayStation Portal, with the device expected to arrive before the end of 2026. The latest filings potentially line up with that reported timeline.

In theory, a PlayStation Portal with an OLED screen could offer deeper blacks and higher contrast, potentially making darker game environments look more convincing. We have already seen the benefits of this upgrade on other consoles. Nintendo shifted from an LCD to an OLED panel on the original Nintendo Switch, and it was considered a big upgrade despite the rest of the hardware remaining identical.

A new Portal should also be interesting in the context of Sony's long absence from the dedicated handheld gaming market. The company's last conventional handheld, the PlayStation Vita, launched in 2011 as the successor to the PlayStation Portable (PSP). It featured several unusual additions for its time, including a rear touch panel, but failed to achieve the commercial success Sony had hoped for.

Sony subsequently exited the dedicated handheld console market, leaving the Portal as a very different approach to portable PlayStation gaming. It is, however, not quite a successor to the Vita, nor is it a portable PS5. Instead, the PlayStation Portal relies on streaming either from the PS5 or the cloud if you're subscribed to PlayStation Plus.

Sony PSP Slim and Lite

Sony PSP Slim and Lite

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
HDD None
Processor 333MHz MIPS R4000
Graphics 166MHz GPU
RAM 64MB
USB 1 USB 2.0 port
Weight 189g
Ethernet No
Sony PlayStation Vita

Sony PlayStation Vita

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Fantastic gaming experience
  • Sturdy build
  • Stunning display
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • No internal memory
  • Poor battery life
Processor Quad-core ARM Cortex-A9 MPCore
Graphics Quad-core PowerVR SGX543MP4+
RAM 512MB
Weight 260g
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PlayStation Portal, PlayStation Portal OLED, PlayStation 5, PS5, PS Portal, Sony
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Ray-Ban Meta Update Adds Walking Navigation, Spatial Audio and New Accessibility Controls

Related Stories

Sony’s Next PlayStation Portal May Get an OLED Screen, New Listings Suggest
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Starts Tomorrow: Check Top Phone Deals
  2. Garmin Cirqa Smart Band Launched in India With These Features
  3. Here's When You Will Get OriginOS 7 on Your Vivo Phone in India
  4. Free International Roaming Comes to All Airtel Postpaid Plans
  5. Xbox Secures Non-Exclusive Cloud Streaming Rights for GTA 6
  6. Redmi 17C 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Check Details
  7. Wikimedia Reports Unauthorised Activity From OpenAI AI Agents
  8. Lenovo ThinkBook 14x Launched in India With This Price Tag
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 Is Here: These 13 Offers Won't Last Long
  10. Infinix Smart 20 HD Launched in India With 120Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Pudgy Penguins’ Abstract Closes, Marking Second Ethereum Layer 2 Shutdown in a Week
  2. Lenovo ThinkBook 14x Launched in India With Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Processors: Price, Specifications
  3. Redmi 17C 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Wikimedia Says Suspected OpenAI AI Agents Generated Millions of Requests, Made Unauthorised Edits: Report
  5. Google Unveils EmbeddingGemma 2 With Multimodal Search and On-Device AI Support; Nano Banana 2.1 Announced
  6. Airtel Announces Free International Roaming on All Postpaid Plans With 5GB Data, 60 Minutes Calls
  7. Bitcoin Struggles Below $87,000 Despite Rising Whale Accumulation
  8. GTA 6 Will Get Xbox Cloud Gaming Support on Xbox Series S/X, but Will Not Stream on PC
  9. Facebook Reportedly Testing New Reels-First Experience in India Putting Video Front and Centre
  10. HMD Slate Tab 5G Design Leaks Again, Could Feature Huge 15.6-Inch Display, POGO Pins, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »