Sony could be preparing a significant refresh of its PlayStation Portal with an OLED display, among the upgrades. Newly surfaced information suggests that the Japanese tech conglomerate is developing two versions of its video game streaming device. Launched in 2023, the PlayStation Portal lets users stream games from a PlayStation 5. While it is not a fully standalone handheld gaming console, an OLED upgrade could move the PlayStation Portal closer to the PlayStation Vita.

Sony Could Be Working on an OLED PlayStation Portal

The in-development PlayStation hardware is rumoured to eventually replace or sit above the current PlayStation Portal. New filings with the Wi-Fi Alliance, first spotted by Zubi Tech on X, list two devices carrying the CFI-Y2000 and CFI-Y2105 model numbers. The current PlayStation Portal models use model numbers from the CFI-Y100 series. This suggests that newly listed handhelds could represent a new generation rather than minor refreshes.

Sony Interactive Entertainment registers CFI-Y2000 and CFI-Y2105 certificates on Wi-Fi Alliance on September 21, 2026. This could be PlayStation Portal OLED Model! https://t.co/fBfyebQPzD — @Zuby_Tech (@Zuby_Tech) October 6, 2026

The product is listed as a Computer Entertainment System in the Gaming Console category. It is listed as running Android 15 and gets dual-band Wi-Fi 5 on the connectivity front. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack, while charging is carried out via USB.

Notably, the filings themselves do not reveal the specifications of the devices or confirm that they are PlayStation Portal models.

An OLED display is said to be one of the more notable possibilities. A previous report from hardware source KeplerL2 claimed that Sony was working on an OLED version of the PlayStation Portal, with the device expected to arrive before the end of 2026. The latest filings potentially line up with that reported timeline.

In theory, a PlayStation Portal with an OLED screen could offer deeper blacks and higher contrast, potentially making darker game environments look more convincing. We have already seen the benefits of this upgrade on other consoles. Nintendo shifted from an LCD to an OLED panel on the original Nintendo Switch, and it was considered a big upgrade despite the rest of the hardware remaining identical.

A new Portal should also be interesting in the context of Sony's long absence from the dedicated handheld gaming market. The company's last conventional handheld, the PlayStation Vita, launched in 2011 as the successor to the PlayStation Portable (PSP). It featured several unusual additions for its time, including a rear touch panel, but failed to achieve the commercial success Sony had hoped for.

Sony subsequently exited the dedicated handheld console market, leaving the Portal as a very different approach to portable PlayStation gaming. It is, however, not quite a successor to the Vita, nor is it a portable PS5. Instead, the PlayStation Portal relies on streaming either from the PS5 or the cloud if you're subscribed to PlayStation Plus.