Sony is increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 in select markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia, and New Zealand, the company announced Sunday. The PlayStation parent cited “challenging economic environment” as the reason for the price hike of its console. No price increase has been announced for the Indian market for now. The decision comes after US president Donald Trump imposed widespread tariffs on the country's imports, that is expected to impact prices of gaming consoles globally.

PS5 Price Hike

PS5 prices in key markets of Europe, EMEA, Australia, and New Zealand will go up starting April 14. In the UK and Europe, Sony has raised the price of the PS5 Digital Edition, while pricing for the standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive has not changed.

In Europe, PS5 Digital Edition price has gone up from EUR 449.99 to EUR 499.99 — an increase of EUR 50. In the UK, PS5 Digital Edition now costs GBP 429.99, up from GBP 389.99.

In Australia, the PS5 Physical Edition now costs AUD 829.95, up from AUD 799.95, while the price of the Digital Edition has been hiked to AUD 749.95 from AUD 649.95. In the neighbouring New Zealand, the standard PS5 now costs NZD 949.95, while the pricing for the digital edition console has been hiked up to NZD 859.95.

Sony called the decision to raise prices of PS5 “tough” and said high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates led it to raise the recommended retail price for the console. Prices for PS5 Pro have not been increased.

It's also worth noting that prices for the PS5 disc drive have gone down in the same markets, now costing EUR 79.99 and GBP 69.99 in Europe and the UK, respectively. Sony also said that select other markets in EMEA may also receive a price hike for the PS5 console.

The price hikes come after Bloomberg research said that both PS5 and the newly unveiled Nintendo Switch 2 would likely get costlier in the aftermath of Trump tariffs. Pricing for the PS5 in the US, however, has not been increased yet.

Last week, Sony also announced it was increasing the price of the PlayStation Plus subscription service in over 20 countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Latin American market.

The PS Plus price hike will not take effect until users' next billing date that occurs on or after June 24, Sony said. Any membership changes made on or after April 16, however, will reflect the increased prices.

“Like many businesses around the world, we continue to be impacted by global market conditions and will be adjusting our local prices for PlayStation Plus. This price adjustment will enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service,” Sony said in a PlayStation Blog post last week.