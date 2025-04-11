Gaming company Razer announced the official launch of the Razer PC Remote Play platform on Thursday. First announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in beta, the platform allows streaming of PC games to mobile devices such as phones and tablets, along with Windows-based handhelds. The company says it takes advantage of the full frame rate and resolution of the mobile device to deliver high-fidelity visuals without issues such as letterboxing or pillarboxing.

Razer PC Remote Play Features

Razer detailed the features of its new gaming platform in a newsroom post. It has a revamped interface on the Razer Cortex PC, the launcher which features a suite of tools for PC performance enhancement while playing games. It is built on the open-source Moonlight game streaming client based on implementation of Nvidia's GameStream protocol. This allows users to play and stream games on any supported device from anywhere.

The PC Remote Play platform supports games from libraries such as Steam, Epic Games, Xbox PC Game Pass, and more. Gamers can stream games from Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs to devices running iOS 18 or later, and Android 14 or higher firmware. To set it up:

Install Razer Nexus and Razer PC Remote Play on the mobile device. Enable Remote Play in Razer Cortex programme on the host PC. Sign in with your Razer ID which will automatically pair the phone and PC. Connect the Razer Kishi, Kishi Ultra or other iOS or Android compatible controller. Stream the PC game library directly to the mobile device.

The company says one of its key features is extensive controller support. In addition to the touch-based controls, it includes support for the Razer Kishi controller, along with all other Android and iOS compatible controllers. The platform also brings full compatibility with keyboard, mouse, and trackpad when streaming games to the iPad. When paired with the company's Kishi Ultra controller, gamers will be able to experience realistic tactile feedback for in-game actions, such as explosive gunfire and rumbling vehicle engines.

Further, the PC Remote Play platform has been optimised to take advantage of the streamed device's display. Razer says it can automatically tailor the gameplay performance to match the maximum resolution and refresh rate of the device, eliminating the need to lock the game to fixed aspect ratios and thus, issues such as letterboxing and pillarboxing. The platform delivers improved quality and lower latency courtesy of support for the AV1 codec.