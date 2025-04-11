Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Razer PC Remote Play for Streaming Games to Mobile Devices and Windows Based Handhelds Launched

Razer PC Remote Play for Streaming Games to Mobile Devices and Windows-Based Handhelds Launched

The platform allows users to play and stream PC games on any supported device from anywhere.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2025 16:30 IST
Razer PC Remote Play for Streaming Games to Mobile Devices and Windows-Based Handhelds Launched

Photo Credit: Razer

Razer PC Remote Play supports gaming with Kishi and other compatible controllers

Highlights
  • Razer PC Remote Play supports games from Steam, Epic and PC Game Pass
  • It offers AV1 codec and adaptive resolution for high-fidelity visuals
  • Gamers can stream games to phones, tablets, and Windows handhelds
Advertisement

Gaming company Razer announced the official launch of the Razer PC Remote Play platform on Thursday. First announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in beta, the platform allows streaming of PC games to mobile devices such as phones and tablets, along with Windows-based handhelds. The company says it takes advantage of the full frame rate and resolution of the mobile device to deliver high-fidelity visuals without issues such as letterboxing or pillarboxing.

Razer PC Remote Play Features

Razer detailed the features of its new gaming platform in a newsroom post. It has a revamped interface on the Razer Cortex PC, the launcher which features a suite of tools for PC performance enhancement while playing games. It is built on the open-source Moonlight game streaming client based on implementation of Nvidia's GameStream protocol. This allows users to play and stream games on any supported device from anywhere.

The PC Remote Play platform supports games from libraries such as Steam, Epic Games, Xbox PC Game Pass, and more. Gamers can stream games from Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs to devices running iOS 18 or later, and Android 14 or higher firmware. To set it up:

  1. Install Razer Nexus and Razer PC Remote Play on the mobile device.
  2. Enable Remote Play in Razer Cortex programme on the host PC.
  3. Sign in with your Razer ID which will automatically pair the phone and PC.
  4. Connect the Razer Kishi, Kishi Ultra or other iOS or Android compatible controller.
  5. Stream the PC game library directly to the mobile device.

The company says one of its key features is extensive controller support. In addition to the touch-based controls, it includes support for the Razer Kishi controller, along with all other Android and iOS compatible controllers. The platform also brings full compatibility with keyboard, mouse, and trackpad when streaming games to the iPad. When paired with the company's Kishi Ultra controller, gamers will be able to experience realistic tactile feedback for in-game actions, such as explosive gunfire and rumbling vehicle engines.

Further, the PC Remote Play platform has been optimised to take advantage of the streamed device's display. Razer says it can automatically tailor the gameplay performance to match the maximum resolution and refresh rate of the device, eliminating the need to lock the game to fixed aspect ratios and thus, issues such as letterboxing and pillarboxing. The platform delivers improved quality and lower latency courtesy of support for the AV1 codec.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Razer, PC Gaming, Game Streaming, Razer PC Remote Play
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications Leak; Tipped to Arrive With Larger Displays, One UI 8
Moto Book 60 Laptop Set to Launch on April 17 in India, Moto Pad 60 Pro to Tag Along

Related Stories

Razer PC Remote Play for Streaming Games to Mobile Devices and Windows-Based Handhelds Launched
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10,Â iQOO Z10x Launched in India With Up to 7,300mAh Battery
  2. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G India Launch Date, Design and Key Features Confirmed
  3. Poco F7 Ultra May Launch in India Soon Alongside Poco F7
  4. OTT Releases This Week: Chhaava, The Last of US Season 2, Chorii 2, and More
  5. Moto Book 60 Laptop, Moto Pad 60 Pro Tablet to Debut on This Date
  6. MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ With Slightly Improved CPU Performance Launched
  7. Oppo Pad 4 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 12,140mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Watch 4 Leaked Renders Hint at Few Design Changes; Tipped to Offer Wireless Charging Support
  2. Adobe Previews Agentic AI Tools Across Acrobat, Photoshop and Premiere Pro
  3. Trump Reverses ‘DeFi Broker Rule’ Introduced Under Biden: All Details
  4. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Skip Snapdragon Chipset in Favour of Exynos 2500: Report
  5. Apple Said to Have Airlifted 600 Tons of iPhones From India to 'Beat' Trump Tariffs
  6. Google Pixel Phones Receiving April 2025 Update With Bug Fixes, Latest Security Patch
  7. OpenAI Upgrades Memory in ChatGPT, Can Reference to Users’ Previous Chats
  8. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G India Launch Set for April 17; Design, Key Features Revealed
  9. Google XR Glasses Prototype With Real Time Translation, 'Memory' Features Showcased at TED 2025
  10. Google Reportedly Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in Android, Pixel Teams
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »