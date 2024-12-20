Technology News
Sony to Become Top Shareholder of FromSoftware Parent Kadokawa

Sony decided to invest in Kadokawa rather than acquiring it.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 December 2024 14:09 IST
Sony and Kadokawa will work together in joint discovery of new creators

  • It remains unclear why Sony did not go through with the acquisition
  • Sony's investment deal is expected to uplift its games, anime content
  • Kadokawa has a track record of well-received games like 'Elden Ring'
Sony Group said on Thursday it will invest about JPY 50 billion ($320 million or roughly Rs. 2,722 crore) to acquire new shares of Kadokawa, raising its stake in the Japanese media powerhouse to around 10 percent and becoming Kadokawa's top shareholder.

Through the capital alliance, Sony and Kadokawa, which have already worked together on various projects, plan to strengthen their collaboration, such as joint investments in the content field and joint discovery of new creators, they said.

The deal is likely to bolster Sony's entertainment portfolio, which spans games, movies, music and anime, with Kadokawa controlling FromSoftware, which has a track record of well-received games including "Elden Ring".

