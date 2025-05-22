Technology News
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Coming to PS5 This Summer With New Features

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Coming to PS5 This Summer With New Features

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is now available to wishlist on the PlayStation Store.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 May 2025 13:53 IST
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Coming to PS5 This Summer With New Features

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Ninja Theory

Hellblade 2 is a sequel to Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Highlights
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 launched May 21, 2024, on Xbox Series S/X, PC
  • The enhanced version's new features will also come to Xbox and PC
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is available on Xbox Game Pass
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, the action-adventure title that released on Xbox and PC last year, is finally coming to PlayStation 5 this summer, developer Ninja Theory announced Wednesday. The sequel to 2017's Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice will launch on PS5 in an “enhanced” package that includes new features. Hellblade 2 joins an ever-growing queue of Xbox exclusives announced for the PS5. This year has already seen first-party Microsoft titles like Forza Horizon 5 and Age of Mythology: Retold, among others, release on PlayStation.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Announced for PS5

Ninja Theory announced the enhanced version of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 for PS5 on the one-year anniversary of the game's launch on Xbox Series S/X and PC.

“We released the next chapter of Senua's story a year ago today, and we know there are many of you who haven't had the opportunity to experience that next chapter for yourselves. Today we're excited to announce that we will be releasing Senua's Saga: Hellblade II on PlayStation 5 this summer,” the studio said in an update on the Hellblade 2 website.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will be optimised for PS5 and PS5 Pro and will come with new features that will be detailed later. The additional features will also be rolled out to the Xbox Series S/X and PC versions of the game at same time as a free update.

Ninja Theory has not specified a release date for the PS5 version of the game yet but confirmed that it will launch on the platform this summer. Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is now also available to wishlist on the PlayStation Store.

In February, Windows Central's Jez Corden had claimed that Hellblade 2 would arrive on PS5 soon and it was a question of “when” and “not if”.

This year Microsoft has doubled down on its multiplatform strategy, releasing both new and old first party games on Sony's console. Acclaimed open-world racing title Forza Horizon 5, which launched on Xbox and PC in 2021, released on PS5 in April. Strategy titles Age of Mythology: Retold and Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition also made their way to PS5 in 2025, years after their original release. Bethesda's Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, too, arrived on PS5 four months after its Xbox and PC launch.

New first-party games have also been simultaneously released on PS5 alongside PC and Xbox Series S/X. Bethesda shadow dropped The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on PC, PlayStation and Xbox in April. Last week, Doom: The Dark Ages also launched on PS5 the same day as PC and Xbox Series S/X.

Earlier this month, Microsoft also announced Gears of War: Reloaded, a remaster of the first Gears of War, for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The third-person shooter is set for launch on August 26.

The Xbox parent's multiplatform strategy, however, has been paying off. Xbox games were the top three best-selling titles on PlayStation Store in the US/ Canada and EU regions in April. The top sellers included The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, the PS5 port of Forza Horizon 5 and Minecraft.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Emphasis on narrative, characters
  • Industry-defining visuals
  • Excellent audio design, music
  • Sensitive portrayal of mental health issues
  • Cinematic, immersive storytelling
  • Bad
  • Shallow combat, exploration
  • Repetitive gameplay loop
  • Performance issues
Read detailed Xbox Senua's Saga: Hellblade II review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports.
Bitcoin Surpasses $111,500 to Set New All-Time High; Majority of Altcoins Follow Suit in Market Rally

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Coming to PS5 This Summer With New Features
