Silent Hill 2 remake launched in October 2024 as a PS5 console exclusive alongside its PC release. A year later, the survival horror game seems to be finally coming to Xbox. An Xbox Series S/X version of the remake, which was developed by Bloober Team, has been listed on the ESRB ratings website, which suggests an official announcement from Konami isn't that far off.

Silent Hill 2 Remake Xbox Version Gets ESRB Rating

The Entertainment Software Rating Board rates games for various ages across platforms. A new listing for an Xbox Series S/X version of the remake of Silent Hill 2 has surfaced on the ESRB website (via VGC). The game has been rated “M” for Mature — a given since the survival horror title features violence, gore, and mature themes.

A separate ESRB listing for Silent Hill 2 remake already exists for its PC and PS5 versions. The new listing suggests the game is likely making its way to Xbox sooner rather than later. Konami has not yet officially announced an Xbox Series S/X port for Silent Hill 2 remake.

While Bloober Team's remake of Silent Hill 2 launched as a PS5 console exclusive, Konami's most recent entry in the survival horror series, Silent Hill f, launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X at the same time on September 25.

Konami recently also put the Silent Hill 2 remake on PS Plus Game Catalog a year after its release. Sony announced last month that Silent Hill 2 remake would join Game Catalog as part of its horror offerings for Halloween. The title was added to Game Catalog, alongside other games like Until Dawn, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and V Rising, on October 21.

The remake of Silent Hill 2 rebuilds the original classic in Unreal Engine 5, featuring modern graphics and plenty of gameplay improvements. The game follows James Sunderland, a widower who arrives in the titular town of Silent Hill in search of answers and discovers horrific secrets.

The remake was acclaimed at launch and has sold over 2.5 million copies across PC and PS5.