  Konami Announces Silent Hill Transmission Broadcast for This Week, Will Share Update on Silent Hill: Townfall

Konami Announces Silent Hill Transmission Broadcast for This Week, Will Share Update on Silent Hill: Townfall

Silent Hill: Townfall was announced at a Silent Hill Transmission broadcast in 2022.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 February 2026 16:28 IST
Konami Announces Silent Hill Transmission Broadcast for This Week, Will Share Update on Silent Hill: Townfall

Photo Credit: Konami

Silent Hill: Townfall is being developer by Screen Burn, a studio formerly known as No Code

Highlights
  • Silent Hill: Townfall is being published by Konami, Annapurna Interactive
  • The survival horror game was announced alongside Silent Hill f
  • Silent Hill 2 remake has sold over 2.5 million copies
Konami has confirmed the next Silent Hill Transmission broadcast where the company will share updates from the horror franchise. The broadcast will be livestreamed on February 12, the Konami announced Wednesday. The broadcast will focus on Silent Hill: Townfall, the spinoff horror title from developer Screen Burn.

The next Silent Hill Transmission broadcast will be livestreamed on February 12 at 4pm PT (February 13, 5:30am IST in India). In its announcement, Konami said it would share a link for the broadcast soon.

The latest Silent Hill Transmission broadcast will focus on Silent Hill: Townfall, which has been in development at Screen Burn, a studio previously known as No Code. Townfall, a spinoff Silent Hill title, was revealed at a Silent Hill Transmission broadcast in October 2022. Konami has not shared an update on the title since.

Silent Hill: Townfall Details

Silent Hill: Townfall was revealed alongside Bloober Team's Silent Hill 2 remake and Neobards' Silent Hill f, which were released in 2024 and 2025, respectively. At the same Transmission livestream, Konami had also announced Return to Silent Hill, the film adaptation which released in theatres last month.

Townfall is being published by Konami in collaboration with Annapurna Interactive. Little is known about the horror game beyond the snippets of information shared in the reveal trailer in 2022. But it looks like the game is now nearing release.

Konami and Annapurna will likely reveal a release date for Silent Hill: Townfall at the Silent Hill Transmission broadcast this week.

Recent years have seen a revival of the Silent Hill franchise. The acclaimed Silent Hill 2 remake from Bloober Team earned several awards and has sold over 2.5 million copies as of October 2025.

Last year's Silent Hill f, which released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on September 25, also received critical acclaim at launch. The survival horror title sold over 1 million copies in just three days of launch.

Silent Hill Transmission, Silent Hill Townfall, Silent Hill, Konami, Screen Burn, Annapurna Interactive
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Galaxy Buds 4 Lineup to Be Available in India via Amazon, Flipkart
Konami Announces Silent Hill Transmission Broadcast for This Week, Will Share Update on Silent Hill: Townfall
