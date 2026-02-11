Konami has confirmed the next Silent Hill Transmission broadcast where the company will share updates from the horror franchise. The broadcast will be livestreamed on February 12, the Konami announced Wednesday. The broadcast will focus on Silent Hill: Townfall, the spinoff horror title from developer Screen Burn.

The next Silent Hill Transmission broadcast will be livestreamed on February 12 at 4pm PT (February 13, 5:30am IST in India). In its announcement, Konami said it would share a link for the broadcast soon.

The latest Silent Hill Transmission broadcast will focus on Silent Hill: Townfall, which has been in development at Screen Burn, a studio previously known as No Code. Townfall, a spinoff Silent Hill title, was revealed at a Silent Hill Transmission broadcast in October 2022. Konami has not shared an update on the title since.

Silent Hill: Townfall Details

Silent Hill: Townfall was revealed alongside Bloober Team's Silent Hill 2 remake and Neobards' Silent Hill f, which were released in 2024 and 2025, respectively. At the same Transmission livestream, Konami had also announced Return to Silent Hill, the film adaptation which released in theatres last month.

Townfall is being published by Konami in collaboration with Annapurna Interactive. Little is known about the horror game beyond the snippets of information shared in the reveal trailer in 2022. But it looks like the game is now nearing release.

We are excited to reveal the latest updates from the SILENT HILL series in a new SILENT HILL Transmission on February 12 at 4:00 PM PT. 🌫️



We'll share the latest news on SILENT HILL: Townfall. The streaming link is coming soon so stay tuned! 👀



#SILENTHILL #Townfall pic.twitter.com/Se0uJDhUqJ — Silent Hill Official (@SilentHill) February 11, 2026

Konami and Annapurna will likely reveal a release date for Silent Hill: Townfall at the Silent Hill Transmission broadcast this week.

Recent years have seen a revival of the Silent Hill franchise. The acclaimed Silent Hill 2 remake from Bloober Team earned several awards and has sold over 2.5 million copies as of October 2025.

Last year's Silent Hill f, which released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on September 25, also received critical acclaim at launch. The survival horror title sold over 1 million copies in just three days of launch.