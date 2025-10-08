Silent Hill f, Konami's newest entry in the iconic survival horror franchise, was released last month to rave reviews.Weeks after the game's launch, another acclaimed Silent Hill title from 2024 seems to be on its way to PlayStation Plus. Bloober Team's remake of Silent Hill 2 will reportedly join PS Plus Game Catalog in October, likely to mark the month of Halloween.

The information comes from noted leaker Billbil-kun, known for his reliable scoops on games and gaming hardware. In a Dealabs report published Tuesday, the tipster claimed that the Silent Hill 2 remake was set to be the flagship title joining PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in October. The game will join the subscription service on October 21, “barring any surprises,” the leaker said.

The remake joins another horror game available on PS Plus this month. Remedy Entertainment's Alan Wake 2 arrived as part of PS Plus Essential's monthly games on October 7, alongside indie puzzle title, Cocoon, and Goat Simulator 3.

Sony has not yet confirmed its plans for Game Catalog titles for the month of October. Game Catalog is available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tier members.

The Silent Hill 2 remake was acclaimed at launch

Photo Credit: Konami/ Bloober Team

Silent Hill 2 Remake Reportedly Coming to Xbox

The Silent Hill 2 remake is developed by Bloober Team, which recently released survival horror game, Cronos: The New Dawn. The remake, a PS5 console exclusive, launched on October 7, 2024. The horror title is also rumoured to be coming to Xbox.

Another prominent leaker, Dusk Golem, claimed on X this week that Bloober Team was planning to reveal the Xbox version of the Silent Hill 2 remake. According to them, a PS5 Pro patch for the game will confirmed soon alongside other announcements.

Publisher Konami could also soon announce a DLC for the Silent Hill 2 remake, Born From a Wish, likely timing it alongside the upcoming Return to Silent Hill film adaptation, which will release in theatres on January 23, 2026.

The Silent Hill 2 remake is currently available on PS5 and PC. Silent Hill f, which released on September 25, is out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.