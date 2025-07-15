PC maker CyberPowerPC on Monday announced the launch of a new esports masterclass series. The company says its latest initiative will help younger gamers and their parents become more aware of the esports industry's structure, potential opportunities, and inherent challenges. The first masterclass focused on addressing misconceptions and emphasising the importance of parental support, the potential for esports career options, and balancing competitive ambitions with studies. Meanwhile, the second session involved notable esports players who offered candid advice to aspiring gamers.

CyberPowerPC said in a press release that it has conducted two sessions in the ongoing esports masterclass series, located at ApeCity in Navi Mumbai. More than 30 parents and children have attended these masterclasses so far. The first session was led by Vishal Parekh (COO, CyberPowerPC), along with Yash Bhanushali and Jai Shah (Co-Founders, ApeCity by Orangutan).

On the other hand, the second esports masterclass featured Arman (Aaru) and Ankit Shukla (Akop), two popular esports players in India. These gamers spoke candidly with younger gamers about their experiences with dealing with competitive pressure, setbacks, burnout, and scrutiny on social media.

According to CyberPowerPC, these esports masterclasses are designed to promote dialogue between gamers and their parents about the potential of esports, while promoting an encouraging environment for the growth of younger esports players and addressing common misconceptions related to the sector.

The company says it will conduct these sessions every Sunday at ApeCity in Navi Mumbai, and it will also plan other efforts to boost the acceptance of PC gaming and esports in the country. Gamers and their parents can also register for these masterclasses via CyberPowerPC's Instagram account (@cyberpowerpc.in) to learn more about these sessions.