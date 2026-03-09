Technology News
English Edition

Tim Cook Reveals the Secret Behind Apple’s Success, Says Can't Be Recreated

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the secret of Apple is its people and culture.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 March 2026 12:19 IST
Tim Cook Reveals the Secret Behind Apple’s Success, Says Can't Be Recreated

Photo Credit: Reuters

Cook said, unlike Samsung and Nokia, Apple is still doing the same thing 50 years later

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple will celebrate its 50th anniversary on April 1
  • Tim Cook said Apple wants to own hardware, software, and services
  • The comment was made during an interview with CBS
Advertisement

Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed the secret behind the company's success during an interview on Sunday. The interaction was part of the Cupertino-based tech giant's upcoming 50th anniversary on April 1. During the conversation, the executive also touched upon Steve Jobs' legacy, the iPhone-maker's philosophy, and how it managed to stay among the top tech companies for the entirety of its existence. He also claimed that replicating Apple's success is near impossible, and the company is in a “party of one.”

Tim Cook Reveals Secret Behind Apple's Success

In an interview with CBS's Sunday Morning, Cook said he brought the company's “we don't look back, we look forward” culture into the company. However, as Apple approaches its 50th anniversary, the CEO said that reflecting on the company's achievements is important to feel grateful and use it as a reminder for why they're working hard. However, he admitted that reflecting on the past felt like developing a new muscle for the company.

The most interesting part of the conversation, however, was Cook discussing the secret behind Apple's long-standing success. The CEO said the secret recipe is people and culture, highlighting, “It's people who create the intellectual property [for a company]. It's the culture that creates the innovation with the intellectual property.”

The executive explained that when a company has hired the right personnel and has built a culture that encourages innovation, it can withstand cycles of change and continue to build products that succeed. “I think Apple is such a unique place; it's not possible to replicate it. That's how I feel. I know a lot of different companies, and I think Apple is just in a party of one,” the CEO said.

Cook also said that it is “remarkable” that Apple is still working on the mission it created on day one — to turn advanced technology into tools. “I note that Samsung started as a dried fish vendor and Nokia was a paper mill, but Apple, after 50 years, is still Apple,” he added.

The Apple CEO also spoke about the “rock tumbler” theory that shapes the company's culture. He said that since the initial days, the company tried to bring together people with different lenses and viewpoints on things so that ideas would clash until the perfect one comes out.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Tim Cook, iPhone
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple Said to Consider 3D-Printed Aluminium Enclosures for Upcoming Apple Watch, iPhone Models

Related Stories

Tim Cook Reveals the Secret Behind Apple’s Success, Says Can't Be Recreated
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's OLED Touchscreen MacBook Could Debut as 'MacBook Ultra'
  2. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max to Launch on This Date
  3. Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G India Launch Set for March 17: Features
  4. OnePlus 15T Official Images Confirm 'Squircle' Camera, Two Colourways
  5. Vivo V70 FE Arrives With a 7,000mAh Battery: See Price, Specifications
  6. Hubble Images Show Binary Stars Can Shape the Evolution of Star Clusters
  7. Leaked Renders Show Us What Apple's Rumoured iPhone Fold Might Look Like
  8. SanDisk Extreme Fit USB Type-C Flash Drive Launched in India at This Price
  9. Rooster Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  10. Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Case Listing Hints at These New Design Updates
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco C85x 5G Key Specifications, Features Revealed a Day Ahead of Launch in India
  2. Rooster Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About its Plot, Cast, and More
  3. Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Ravi Teja’s Romantic Drama Online?
  4. Ghost Elephants Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Biographical Film Online
  5. Samsung Reportedly ‘Looking Into’ Adding Vibe Coding Tools in Future Galaxy Smartphones
  6. Vivo V70 FE Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  7. Poco X8 Pro Series Launch Date Announced; Poco X8 Pro Max Expected to Debut Alongside Poco X8 Pro
  8. Vivo X300s Launch Teased Along With Display Features and Camera Configuration
  9. Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Case Listing Hints at Possible Design Changes to Camera Module
  10. SanDisk Extreme Fit USB Type-C Flash Drive Launched in India With Up to 1TB Storage: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »