Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Sony's Shares New Details About FlexStrike Wireless Fight Stick, Release Set for 2026

Sony's Shares New Details About FlexStrike Wireless Fight Stick, Release Set for 2026

The FlexStrike fight stick was announced as Project Defiant at Sony's State of Play event in June.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 July 2025 12:43 IST
Sony's Shares New Details About FlexStrike Wireless Fight Stick, Release Set for 2026
Highlights
  • The FlexStrike fight stick connects wirelessly via PS Link interface
  • The fight stick comes with a sling carry case and other accessories
  • Sony announced the fight stick alongside Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls
Advertisement

Sony has shared details about its first wireless fight stick, which was revealed at State of Play last month as Project Defiant. The new controller is officially called FlexStrike and will be available in 2026. The PlayStation parent also detailed the features of the fight stick, which will be compatible with both PS5 and PC. The FlexStrike controller supports wireless connection via Sony's proprietary PlayStation Link interface and wired connection with a USB Type-C cable.

The fight stick has been designed by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) and features mechanical switch buttons and toolless swappable restrictor gates, Sony detailed in a post on the PlayStation Blog Monday. The FlexStrike wireless fight stick also comes with a sling carry case that makes it travel-friendly.

PlayStation FlexStrike Fight Stick Features

The FlexStrike fight stick connects wirelessly using a PS Link adapter, but on the PS5, Sony's proprietary adapter will also allow players to connect a Pulse Elite wireless headset or Pulse Explore wireless earbuds simultaneously alongside the fight stick for voice chat and audio.

Players can also connect two FlexStrike fight sticks to a PS5 with a single PS Link adapter for couch co-op play. The updated PS Link adapter bundled with the fight stick is compatible with USB-C ports.

PS5 owners can also keep their DualSense wireless controller connected to the console at the same time as the fight stick. The controls on the fight stick are the same as a DualSense controller — triangle, circle, cross, and squre buttons alongside R1, R2, L1, L2, and a touchpad. Players can also customise the controls further by switching directional inputs with a built-in lever mode switch, or locking in their desired layout to prevent accidental inputs with a dedicated lock button, Sony said.

fight stick flexstrike

The FlexStrike wireless fight stick comes with a sling carry case
Photo Credit: Sony

Once paired to a PS5, FlexStrike can also wake the connected console with a quick press of the PS button on the fight stick.

The fight stick comes with swappable restrictor gates, the PS Link adapter, a USB Type-C cable, and a sling carry case. The Flex Strike gamepad will be on display at the upcoming Evo 2025 in Las Vegas from August 1 to 3. Sony has not shared details on release date and pricing, but the fight stick will be available in 2026.

Sony's new fight stick gamepad was announced alongside Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, the company's first-party fighting game being developed by genre veterans Arc System Works in collaboration with Marvel Games for PS5 and PC. The fighting title will feature a deep roster of Marvel heroes, renderred in Arc System Works' unique art style. Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls will feature 4v4 matchups and will be released on PS5 and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) in 2026. The FlexStrike fight stick will likely be launched alongside the first-party title.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Sony, FlexStrike Fight Stick, FlexStrike, PS5, PC, PlayStation
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Vivo Y400 5G India Launch Date Set for August 4; Colour Options Revealed

Related Stories

Sony's Shares New Details About FlexStrike Wireless Fight Stick, Release Set for 2026
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  3. iPhone 17 Pro's 'Test Development' Unit Allegedly Spotted in the Wild
  4. iQOO Z10R 5G With Dimensity 7400 SoC Now Available for Purchase in India
  5. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Tipped to Support Satellite Communication
  6. Hubble Spots Interstellar Invader Comet 3I/ATLAS for the First Time
  7. Vivo Y400 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  8. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA and ISRO to Launch Joint-Mission NISAR Earth Monitoring Satellite on July 30
  2. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Could Be First Redmi Phone to Offer Satellite Communication
  3. Xiaomi 16 Ultra Tipped to Offer Continuous Optical Zoom Using a Shared CMOS Sensor
  4. Sony's Shares New Details About FlexStrike Wireless Fight Stick, Release Set for 2026
  5. Microsoft Edge Gets Copilot Mode With New Agentic Capabilities: All Details
  6. Vivo Y400 5G India Launch Date Set for August 4; Colour Options Revealed
  7. iQOO Z10R 5G With Dimensity 7400 SoC Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers
  8. Google's Android Earthquake Alerts Partially Failed to Warn Millions of Users During 2023 Turkey Earthquake
  9. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G With AI Features, 5,000mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  10. Samsung Galaxy A17 Leaked Renders Show New Camera Module; Said to Get Exynos 1380 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »