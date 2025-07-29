Vivo Y400 5G is set to launch in India early next month. Along with the launch date announcement, the company has confirmed the colour options for the upcoming handset. Promotional images suggest that the smartphone will feature a dual rear camera setup. It will join the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, which launched in India in June. Notably, the 4G variant of the base Vivo Y400 is scheduled to debut in select markets on the same day as the India launch of the 5G version.

Vivo Y400 5G India Launch Date, Colour Options Revealed

The Vivo Y400 5G will launch in India on August 4, the company revealed in a press release. The smartphone will be sold in the country in Glam White and Olive Green colour options. The promotional banner of the handset reveals that it will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit.

Vivo Y400 5G is seen with a vertical pill-shaped rear camera module. The main camera is placed in a squircle module, while the secondary sensor is held in a smaller squircle slot. An Aura Light feature appears towards the bottom of the island. A pill-shaped LED flash unit is placed beside the rear camera island. The volume rocker and power button are situated on the right edge.

According to a recent report, the Vivo Y400 5G will likely pack a 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It is said to meet the IP68+IP69 water and dust resistance ratings. The phone is expected to come with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. It may ship with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15.

The global variant of the Vivo Y400 handset is set to be unveiled on the same date. The handset is confirmed to feature a 6,000mAh battery, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 main rear camera, and a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display. It is claimed to meet IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The phone will support AI features like Google's Circle to Search, AI Transcript Assist, AI Notes Summary, AI Captions, AI Documents, and more.

Notably, the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G was launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, a 6.77-inch 120Hz full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display, a 5,500mAh battery and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The phone's 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 26,999, respectively.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.