Sony's New Patent Shows Buttonless PlayStation Controller Design With Touch Input

According to the patent, the controller would come with an optical sensor to register touch, press, swipe, and tap inputs.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 February 2026 15:03 IST


Photo Credit: Sony

The DualSense Edge wireless controller comes with "Pro" controller features

Highlights
  • Sony filed the patent for the new controller design in 2023
  • The DualSense controller came with several upgrades over the DualShock 4
  • The PS6 is said to be delayed beyond 2028
Sony has patented a new design for a future game controller that features no buttons and instead registers touch and gesture inputs. The design of the controller as seen in the patent document shows a button-less PlayStation controller surface with a touchscreen interface instead of thumb sticks and buttons.

The US patent, filed in 2023 and granted last week, refers to “devices and methods for a game controller” and details a buttonless controller design with at least one optical sensor to detect input. According to the patent, which was discovered by prominent leaker xleaks7, the sensor would allow for input based on one or more of touch, tap, swipe, press, pinch, and joystick inputs to one or more surfaces of the controller.

Touch-Based Controller Design

As per Sony, traditional controllers have a fixed configuration, which may be too small or too large, or not comfortable for a user. But with a touch-based controller, a user would be able to customise the layout of the D-pad, buttons, and joysticks on the face of the controller to their liking.

With the help of various diagrams, the patent details the touch-based controller design, which would allow users to resize or remove buttons and shift their position based on their preference, hand size, or the game they are playing.

As per the patent, the controller would be able to store different location configurations. It would also be able to identify the user and configure the controller based on the user's saved location configuration. The patent also mentions that the controller could include a temperature sensor and a pressure sensor conditioned to detect the condition of the input surface.

patent design controller design

The controller would allow users to configure custom layouts
Photo Credit: Sony

Next-Gen Controller Upgrades

While the patent is for a future Sony game controller, it's unclear if Sony would utilise the design for its next controller for the PlayStation 6. The device concept might not even see the light of day.

Each console generation usually also comes with an upgraded new-gen controller with new features and design. Sony made several upgrades to the DualShock 4 controller from the PS4 generation when it released the DualSense controller for the PS5. The DualSense features a revamped design and new features like adaptive triggers, advanced haptics, built-in microphone, among others.

The DualSense controller also comes with a touch bar on top that allows for touch, swipe, and press input. However, the controller retains traditional PlayStation gamepad design, with D-pad, joysticks, and the iconic PlayStation buttons — triangle, circle, cross, square.

More recently, Nintendo made several upgrades to the Joy-Con controllers from the Nintendo Switch when the company launched the Switch 2 last year. The Joy-Con 2 controllers feature a new magnetic attachment system, optical sensors for mouse functionality, and a dedicated button for GameChat features, among other improvements.

Sony is believed to be working on the PS6, but the next-generation PlayStation console might be delayed. An analyst recently said that Sony was likely planning to extend the PS5's life cycle, which could delay the PS6 beyond 2028. Earlier leaks had pointed to both the PS6 and the next-gen Xbox to launch in 2027.

Further reading: Sony, Sony Controller, DualSense Controller, PS5, PS6, PlayStation
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More

