Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus 13 Mini Said to Be in Development; Key Specifications Tipped

The flagship OnePlus 13 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 January 2025 10:49 IST
OnePlus 13 Mini Said to Be in Development; Key Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13 sports a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ LTPO 4.1 ProXDR display

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13 Mini could get a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED flat display
  • The handset is expected to pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
  • The OnePlus 13 Mini may have a glass body and a metal middle frame
Advertisement

OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R were launched in select global markets including India on Tuesday. The handsets are powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, respectively. The OnePlus 13 sports a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ LTPO display, while the OnePlus 13R has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LTPO screen. Now, a tipster has suggested that the Shenzhen-based company is working on a smaller handset with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Key specifications of the purported smartphone have leaked as well.

OnePlus 13 Mini/ OnePlus 13T Features (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested in a now-edited Weibo post that OnePlus is working on a smaller smartphone with a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED flat display with slim, uniform bezels. It is speculated to launch with the moniker OnePlus 13 Mini or the OnePlus 13T.

oneplus 13 mini 13t dcs weibo gizmochina oneplus 13 mini

OnePlus 13 Mini/ OnePlus 13T leaked features via Digital Chat Station on Weibo
Photo Credit: Gizmochina

 

The purported OnePlus 13 Mini or the OnePlus 13T will likely get a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, according to the tipster. The handset is expected to get a glass body and a metal middle frame. For security, it is tipped to carry a short-focus in-screen fingerprint sensor.

As per the tipster, the rumoured OnePlus 13 Mini or the OnePlus 13T phone could sport a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The tipster added that the camera details in the actual product may vary.

Responding to another Weibo user, the tipster said that the purported OnePlus 13 Mini or the OnePlus 13T model will vary from the rumoured Oppo Find X8 Mini in terms of chipset and camera hardware. The latter is tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC and a triple rear camera unit, including a Sony IMX9 series main sensor and a 50-megapixel 'high-quality' periscope shooter.

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 13T, OnePlus 13 Mini, OnePlus 13 series, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2.1 Update for iPhone With ‘Important’ Bug Fixes; iOS 18.3 Beta 2 Released

Related Stories

OnePlus 13 Mini Said to Be in Development; Key Specifications Tipped
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Debut in India With 6,000mAh Batteries
  2. OnePlus 13 Review: A New Beginning
  3. Moto G05 With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC Launched in India: See Price
  4. Amazon's Ring Debuts $5-a-Month Smoke Monitoring Service
  5. OnePlus 13 Mini Said to Be in Development; Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Renders, Protective Case Designs Leaked Again
  7. LG Unveils Xboom by Will.i.am Audio Products at CES 2025
  8. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2.1 Update for iPhone With 'Important' Bug Fixes
  9. Amazfit Active 2 With 1.32-Inch Display, Up to 10 Days Battery Life Launched
  10. HP Unveils Omen Max 16 and Other Gaming Peripherals at CES 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Mini Said to Be in Development; Key Specifications Tipped
  2. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2.1 Update for iPhone With ‘Important’ Bug Fixes; iOS 18.3 Beta 2 Released
  3. Ultrahuman Rare Luxuxy Smart Ring Crafted from 18K Gold, Platinum Unveiled at CES 2025
  4. 2,300-Year-Old Dwarf Statuette from Alexandria Reveals Ptolemaic Art Insights
  5. OnePlus 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India Alongside OnePlus 13R: Price, Specifications
  6. Hong Kong-Based HashKey Obtains VASP Licence in Ireland to Comply With EU's AMLD5
  7. Tecno Pop 9 5G Gets New 8GB RAM Variant in India: See Price, Specifications
  8. Lunar Temperature Fluctuations: Understanding the Moon's Extreme Conditions
  9. Asus Strix Scar, ROG Strix G Laptops Refreshed With Latest Intel, AMD CPUs and Up to GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs
  10. Nvidia GeForce Now Cloud Gaming Service for Streaming AAA Games Coming to India This Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »