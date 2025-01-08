OnePlus 13 Mini Said to Be in Development; Key Specifications Tipped

OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R were launched in select global markets including India on Tuesday. The handsets are powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, respectively. The OnePlus 13 sports a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ LTPO display, while the OnePlus 13R has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LTPO screen. Now, a tipster has suggested that the Shenzhen-based company is working on a smaller handset with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Key specifications of the purported smartphone have leaked as well.

OnePlus 13 Mini/ OnePlus 13T Features (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested in a now-edited Weibo post that OnePlus is working on a smaller smartphone with a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED flat display with slim, uniform bezels. It is speculated to launch with the moniker OnePlus 13 Mini or the OnePlus 13T.

OnePlus 13 Mini/ OnePlus 13T leaked features via Digital Chat Station on Weibo

Photo Credit: Gizmochina

The purported OnePlus 13 Mini or the OnePlus 13T will likely get a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, according to the tipster. The handset is expected to get a glass body and a metal middle frame. For security, it is tipped to carry a short-focus in-screen fingerprint sensor.

As per the tipster, the rumoured OnePlus 13 Mini or the OnePlus 13T phone could sport a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The tipster added that the camera details in the actual product may vary.

Responding to another Weibo user, the tipster said that the purported OnePlus 13 Mini or the OnePlus 13T model will vary from the rumoured Oppo Find X8 Mini in terms of chipset and camera hardware. The latter is tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC and a triple rear camera unit, including a Sony IMX9 series main sensor and a 50-megapixel 'high-quality' periscope shooter.