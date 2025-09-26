Alan Wake 2, the acclaimed 2023 horror game from Remedy Entertainment, is coming to PlayStation Plus next month. Sony confirmed the high-profile PS Plus addition at its State of Play games showcase on Wednesday. In addition to Alan Wake 2, October's PS Plus monthly games lineup includes indie puzzle adventure, Cocoon, and the self-evident Goat Simulator 3 (you play as a goat).

PS Plus subscribers will be able to add the games to their library starting October 7. This month's PS Plus monthly games are still available and can be added until October 6. September's titles include Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley, and Viewfinder. Here's a closer look at the games joining PS Plus next month:

Alan Wake 2

PlayStation is marking Halloween month by bringing Game of the Year 2023 nominee Alan Wake 2 to PS Plus. Sequel to Alan Wake, the survival horror title continues the story of the eponymous novelist, who has been trapped in an alternate dimension for years. In addition to Wake, the game also presents a second story of an FBI agent, Saga Anderson, who is investigating a series of ritualistic murders.

While there's some action and third-person shooting, the game largely operates as a cinematic psychologic horror title. Alan Wake 2 was released on October 27, 2023, and went on to be nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023. It will be playable on the PS5.

Cocoon is a puzzle adventure game from 2023

Photo Credit: Geometric Interactive

Cocoon

Cocoon is about a beetle solving interdimensional puzzles that allow it to hop between multiple worlds. There's no handholding, no hints or guides. You wake up on a desolate planet and start exploring. Soon, as you navigate the environment, you discover orbs, each of which contain a world of its own.

You can hop into the orb and be transported to a new world. You solve interconnected puzzles by switching in and out of different worlds and slowly unravel the larger mystery. Cocoon will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

Goat Simulator 3

If you weren't aware that there were three Goat Simulator games, that's because there aren't. The Goat Simulator franchise (if there's such a thing) skipped the second game and went straight to Goat Simulator 3. Like the first game, it's a third-person action game and you're a goat. And as goats don't really have a purpose, your objective is to be an agent of chaos in the game's sandbox. Goat Simulator 3 also adds a four-player co-op mode, so you and your friends can be goats together. The game will be playable on PS4 and PS5.