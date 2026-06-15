Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy Z Flip 8 next month at a Galaxy Unpacked event. While details about the clamshell foldable phone haven't been officially confirmed, hints about its chipset have surfaced online. Samsung is said to use a dual-chip strategy for its upcoming foldable phone. The company had packed its in-house Exynos 2500 chipset in last year's Galaxy Z Flip 7. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is likely to ship with a Snapdragon chipset in all regions.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Leak Indicates Samsung's Chipset Strategy

As per a post on Naver (Korean) by tipster Lanzuk, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 8 could run on either the Exynos 2600 or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, depending on the market. The foldable is said to launch with an in-house Exynos chipset in South Korea and select European markets. Markets like Japan and several other global markets are tipped to get the variant with the Snapdragon chipset.

The South Korean tech brand has used Qualcomm Snapdragon processors in its foldable smartphones since their inception. However, last year, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 marked a shift and became the first model in the series to feature an Exynos chipset. It runs on the Exynos 2500 SoC.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra are speculated to feature Snapdragon processors. The Exynos 2600 is the first chip that uses the new Samsung 2nm GAA process, and it is believed to be less expensive than Qualcomm's flagship chipset.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is speculated to be launched at Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event, reportedly scheduled for July 22, in London. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra are also said to go official during the same event.

As per previous leaks, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will follow the design language of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It is said to feature a 4,300mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. It is expected to ship with Android 17-based One UI 9 out of the box.