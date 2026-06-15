Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Tipped to Launch With Qualcomm or Exynos Chipsets Based on Markets

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Tipped to Launch With Qualcomm or Exynos Chipsets Based on Markets

Last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 model shipped with the company's in-house, flagship Exynos 2500 chip.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 June 2026 16:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Tipped to Launch With Qualcomm or Exynos Chipsets Based on Markets

Photo Credit: Samsung

Exynos 2600 is believed to be less expensive than Qualcomm's flagship chipset

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 could use a mix of Exynos and Snapdragon chips
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 could run on Snapdragon processor
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 could pack a 4,300mAh battery
Advertisement

Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy Z Flip 8 next month at a Galaxy Unpacked event. While details about the clamshell foldable phone haven't been officially confirmed, hints about its chipset have surfaced online. Samsung is said to use a dual-chip strategy for its upcoming foldable phone. The company had packed its in-house Exynos 2500 chipset in last year's Galaxy Z Flip 7. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is likely to ship with a Snapdragon chipset in all regions.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Leak Indicates Samsung's Chipset Strategy

As per a post on Naver (Korean) by tipster Lanzuk, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 8 could run on either the Exynos 2600 or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, depending on the market. The foldable is said to launch with an in-house Exynos chipset in South Korea and select European markets. Markets like Japan and several other global markets are tipped to get the variant with the Snapdragon chipset.

VoltSamsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Discussion
Explore More...

The South Korean tech brand has used Qualcomm Snapdragon processors in its foldable smartphones since their inception. However, last year, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 marked a shift and became the first model in the series to feature an Exynos chipset. It runs on the Exynos 2500 SoC.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra are speculated to feature Snapdragon processors. The Exynos 2600 is the first chip that uses the new Samsung 2nm GAA process, and it is believed to be less expensive than Qualcomm's flagship chipset.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is speculated to be launched at Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event, reportedly scheduled for July 22, in London. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra are also said to go official during the same event.

As per previous leaks, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will follow the design language of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It is said to feature a 4,300mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. It is expected to ship with Android 17-based One UI 9 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and sleek IP48-rated design
  • One UI 8 brings plenty of handy AI features
  • Vibrant displays with thin borders
  • Battery lasts a day of heavy use
  • Bad
  • Hinge is a bit too stiff or rigid
  • Cover display experience underwhelming
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 4.10-inch
Cover Resolution 948x1048 pixels
Processor 3.3 MHz deca-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Microsoft Teams Update Adds Workplace Check-In Feature That Detects Office Presence Using Wi-Fi
WhatsApp Reportedly Begins Testing Group Voice and Video Calls for WhatsApp Web Users

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Tipped to Launch With Qualcomm or Exynos Chipsets Based on Markets
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Z Flip 8 Listed on FCC, Could Launch Soon
  2. These Vivo Smartphones Will Now Cost More in India
  3. Here's When the OnePlus N6 Will Launch in India
  4. Amazon's Smartchoice Days Sale Brings Discounts on These Tablets and Laptops
  5. Xiaomi 18 Leak Reveals Codename, Model Numbers and Launch Window
  6. Apple Confirms End of Software Updates for 16 Devices Ahead of Release
  7. iQOO Neo 11S Visits Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 9500, 16GB RAM
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi's Xring O3 Chip Could Use TSMC's 3nm Process, Deliver Major Efficiency Gains Over Predecessor
  2. iPhone Ultra Spotted Again via Leaked Dummy Images That Offer a Better Look at the Foldable's Design
  3. Samsung's TM Roh Reportedly Plans to Visit BOE in June Amid Galaxy S27 OLED Supply Talks
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8, Watch 9 Reportedly Listed on US FCC Weeks Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  5. Japanese Crypto Exchange Bitbank Limits Polymarket-Related Fund Transfers
  6. Huawei FreeBuds 7i, FreeBuds SE 4 India Launch Date Announced; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  7. UK to Follow in Australia’s Footsteps With Social Media Ban for Children Under 16
  8. HMD C2, HMD C2P Price and Design Leak Online; Tipped to Arrive With 6,000mAh Batteries, 6.78-Inch Displays
  9. Pova 8 Pro 5G Launch Seems Imminent as Handset Appears on Google Play Console; Key Specifications Leaked
  10. WhatsApp Reportedly Begins Testing Group Voice and Video Calls for WhatsApp Web Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »