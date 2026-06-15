The Vivo X Fold 6 is set to launch in China as the smartphone maker's new flagship book-style foldable. Leading up to its debut, the tech firm has been teasing various details about the handset. Now, two company executives in social media posts have revealed the camera configurations and display details about the upcoming Vivo X Fold 6. The foldable is confirmed to boast a quad rear camera system, led by a 200-megapixel primary shooter, offering optical image stabilisation (OIS). Moreover, it will support the same telephoto converter kit as the flagship Vivo X300 Ultra. The Vivo X Fold 6 will also sport an 8.02-inch display on the inside.

Vivo X Fold 6 Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, Vivo's Vice President of Product, Huang Tao, has revealed that the upcoming Vivo X Fold 6 will be launched with an upgraded Atomic Workbench, which allows multiple apps to open on a single screen. The handset will run OriginOS 6 Fold, which is based on Android 16. The handset will also feature Vivo's new suite of AI tools, dubbed AI Light Office Tool. It will sport a 2.5D vertical metal frame and a "Blue Hole colour scheme” (translated from Chinese).

Separately, Vivo's Product Manager, Han Boxiao, has confirmed that the Vivo X Fold 6 will boast a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel main shooter, featuring a 1/1.4-inch sensor from Blueprint and Samsung, an f/1.68 aperture, and OIS. Moreover, it will carry a 50-megapixel rear camera with 23mm to 100mm equivalent focal lengths and a Sony LYT-602 periscope telephoto sensor.

The phone will also support Vivo's Zeiss G2 teleconverter lens. The Vivo X Fold 6 will be equipped with a Blueprint Image Chip V3+, too. The foldable will sport an 8.02-inch foldable screen on the inside with Samsung M14 luminescent material, delivering up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness and 1 nit of minimum brightness in the “ultra-dark mode” (translated from Chinese). The company claims that the handset will also ship with the TÜV Rheinland Global Eye Protection 3.0 certification.

Vivo's product manager recently announced that the Vivo X Fold 6 will be powered by a custom 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chipset, which was released last year. The company claims that the chipset will deliver a 111 percent enhanced peak NPU performance when compared to the Vivo X Fold 5. The standard version of the SoC powers the flagship Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 Pro.

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