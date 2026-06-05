Steam Machine, the upcoming PC/console hybrid from Valve, has faced delays amidst ongoing memory and storage shortages. But the company has now confirmed that the console competitor is coming soon. Both Steam Machine and the Steam Frame VR headset will begin shipping this summer, Valve said in its latest update about its hardware.

There's still no confirmation on a release date, but summer 2026 is a tighter launch window for the devices than “first half of the year,” the window previously confirmed by Valve.

Steam Machine was announced in November last year alongside a new family of Steam hardware. The devices were then slated to launch in early 2026. However, in February, Valve suggested that the Steam Machine may be delayed due to severe RAM and storage shortages and changed the wording for the release window from “early 2026” to “first half of the year.”

Steam Machine, Steam Frame Join Verified Program

Valve confirmed the devices are coming this summer in an update about Steam Machine and Steam Frame joining its verified program on Friday, That likely means the devices will be launched before the end of August; summer in the US runs from June through August.

“Today we are expanding the Verified program to include Steam Machine and Steam Frame, both of which are shipping this summer,” the company said in a blog post.

The verified program puts labels on games tested and verified on the platform to help users know how smoothly they will run. A similar program, called Steam Deck Verified, labels games based on how they run on the Steam Deck.

Valve has not yet confirmed pricing or pre-order details for Steam Machine and Steam Frame. Back in February, the company said it had planned to announce pricing and launch dates for the devices by early 2026, but rising hardware prices due to memory shortages forced it to “revisit” those details. Steam Machine will likely cost considerably more than Valve's original plans for pricing.

In May, Valve launched the new Steam Controller, which was announced alongside the Steam Machine and Steam Frame last year. The controller, which will also come bundled with the Steam Machine, is priced at $99 (roughly Rs. 9,350) in the US.