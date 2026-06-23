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Valve Launches Steam Machine at $1,049, Says Price Reflects Cost of Components

The Steam Machine will start shipping to users on June 29.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 June 2026 12:18 IST
Valve Launches Steam Machine at $1,049, Says Price Reflects Cost of Components

Photo Credit: Valve

Steam Machine was announced in November 2025

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Highlights
  • Steam Machine starts at $1,049 for the 512GB variant
  • Valve said the Steam Machine's price was impacted by component cost
  • Steam Machine is a PC/console hybrid running on SteamOS
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Valve has finally launched the Steam Machine, the SteamOS-powered PC/console hybrid, in select markets after a delay precipitated by ongoing memory and storage shortages. The device will be available in 512GB and 2TB variants and will start at $1,049 in the US — a price that Valve says reflects “the state of the world for manufacturing.” The company initially planned to launch the Steam Machine in early 2026, most likely at considerably lower priced than the ones announced now.

Steam Machine Price, Availability

The Steam Machine is available in four different options across storage sizes and bundles. Valve is offering the 512GB Steam Machine without the new Steam controller for $1,049/GBP 879 (roughly Rs. 99,350). For the 512GB Steam Machine and Steam controller bundle, you'll have to shell out $1,128/GBP 938 — note that the Steam Controller purchased separately costs $99.

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The 2TB Steam Machine, without the controller, costs $1,349/GBP 1,149 (roughly Rs. 1,27,750). Bundled with the Steam controller, the 2TB variant is priced at $1,428/GBP 1,208. Both 2TB options also come with two additional faceplates in red fabric and solid walnut finishes.

STEAM MACHINE STEAM MACHINE

Steam Machine comes with swappable faceplates
Photo Credit: Valve

How to Reserve a Steam Machine

Valve has started a reservation system for the sales of the Steam Machine. Users in the US, Canada, the UK, EU, and Australia, along with regions covered by Komodo, which include Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, can now sign up for the model/bundle they want on the Steam Machine website. Sign-ups are live until Thursday, June 25, at 10am PT. The Steam Machine is not officially available in India.

Once sign-ups are closed, Valve will draft a reservation and waitlist order via a one-time randomisation of users who have signed up for the Steam Machine. On June 25, users will find out if they've been added to the reservation queue or to the waitlist. The first batch of Steam Machines will start shipping to users on the reservation queue starting Monday, June 29. Those on the waitlist will be informed later when more units are available, Valve said.

The company said it was implementing a reservation system to counter bots and scalpers and create a fair process for users who want to purchase a Steam Machine.

steam steam

Steam Machine can be used as a PC
Photo Credit: Valve

Steam Machine Price Reflects Component Costs

In a blog post, Valve also blamed the hiked prices of components for the high price of the Steam Machine and said that its original pricing plan for the device was “no longer viable.”

“Steam Machine, like our other hardware products, is made up of many components that we source from manufacturers around the world. The price at which we sell our hardware is a direct result of the cost of these components,” Valve said. “We felt like we had a good understanding of how those costs might change over time when we first started sourcing them for Steam Machine back in 2023. That understanding was born from the many years of data we all have about the evolution of PC hardware prices – primarily, that it tends to get cheaper over time as new technology arrives.

“Over the past year or so, that has changed quickly and significantly, most visibly for RAM and storage components. There are a variety of reasons, all of which are affecting hardware products everywhere. The overall effect is that our original goal for the price of Steam Machine is no longer viable. So the prices we're sharing today reflect the state of the world for manufacturing; or, more accurately, it reflects the price of the components as we've secured them over the past 6 months.”

Additionally, Valve said that market conditions and component shortages also impacted the number of units available at launch.

Steam Machine Specifications

The Steam Machine runs SteamOS 3 and is powered by a semi-custom AMD Zen 4 CPU and AMD RDNA3 graphics. It comes with 16GB DDR5 memory along with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, paired with up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage. The Steam Machine storage can be expanded via a microSD card.

Connectivity options include WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and an integrated 2.4 GHz Steam controller wireless adapter. The Steam Machine's port selection includes a DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports in the front, two USB-A 2.0 high speed ports in the back, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port in the back, and a Gigabyte ethernet port.

The Steam Machine measures 152 x 162.4 x 156mm and weighs 2.6kg.

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Further reading: Steam Machine, Steam Machine Price, Steam Machine Availability, Valve, Steam Controller
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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