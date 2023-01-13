Technology News

Hogwarts Legacy PC System Requirements Announced Ahead of Release

The minimum system RAM requirement for Hogwarts Legacy is set to 16GB.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 January 2023 13:31 IST
Photo Credit: Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy previously confirmed that Quidditch won't be playable in the game

Highlights
  • Hogwarts Legacy launches February 10 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X
  • The game will take up 85GB of storage; SSD highly recommended
  • Hogwarts Legacy will use Denuvo’s anti-tampering measure

Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche Software has dropped PC system requirements for the game ahead of its February 10 release. While the specifications aren't as demanding as Gotham Knights, the studio highly recommends that you install the game, which takes up 85GB of storage space, on an SSD. There's also a mild inconsistency with regard to the memory (RAM) required to run the game. Even when paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 graphics card, Hogwarts Legacy on PC demands a minimum of 16GB of RAM to run at the lowest setting — at 720p resolution and 30fps framerate.

A spec sheet for Medium settings isn't explicitly mentioned, but the jump to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti card for High-quality presets suggests that rigs packing something around a GTX 1060 should run Hogwarts Legacy just fine. The card also happens to be one of the most popular graphics cards, as per Steam's Hardware Survey. Furthermore, Hogwarts Legacy will be relying on Denuvo's anti-piracy measure — like other WB Games titles — which has earned a reputation for crippling game performance on PC. Gotham Knights, a recent WB Games title, suffered from heavy performance issues at launch, where the developers were forced to briefly remove the DRM protection to resolve it. Unfortunately, this led to pirates creating multiple free copies of the title.

Hogwarts Legacy PC system requirements

Hogwarts Legacy's PC specs list comes directly from the developer, with a Windows 10 64-bit operating system and 85GB of available storage space being a common requirement.

Hogwarts Legacy ‘minimum' PC requirements

  • Processor (CPU): Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400
  • Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470
  • RAM: 16GB
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Resolution: 1,280 x 720 at 30fps, at Low Quality settings

Hogwarts Legacy ‘recommended/ high' PC requirements

  • Processor (CPU): Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Intel Arc A770
  • RAM: 16GB
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 at 60fps, at High Quality settings

Hogwarts Legacy ‘ultra' PC requirements

  • Processor (CPU): Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
  • RAM: 32GB
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440 at 60fps, at Ultra Quality settings

Hogwarts Legacy ‘ultra 4K' PC requirements

  • Processor (CPU): Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
  • RAM: 32GB
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Resolution: 4K at 60fps, at Ultra Quality settings

Set in the 1800s, Hogwarts Legacy has you create your own custom witch or wizard and play through an immersive RPG, as you learn spells, battle dark wizards, and explore familiar locales such as the dense Forbidden Forest. Players will be able to hone their skills in herbology, potions, and other fields, and upgrade their talents to become the ultimate wizard. Earlier this week, its studio announced the voice cast lineup, which includes the likes of Simon Pegg (Hot Fuzz) as Hogwarts Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black, ancestor of Sirius Black. Lesley Nicol of Downton Abbey fame was also cast as Professor Matilda Weasley, the Deputy Headmistress.

Hogwarts Legacy comes out February 10 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. Last-gen version on PS4 and Xbox One has been delayed to April 4, while Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait until July 25.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
