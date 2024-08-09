Realme 13+ 5G is said to be in the works as a successor to Realme 12+ 5G. The handset has now allegedly appeared on the Geekbench benchmark platform, revealing some key hardware details. The listing indicates that the phone will run on Android 14 and have at least 6GB of RAM. The phone was allegedly spotted on several other regulatory websites including Indonesia's SDPPI, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), EEC, and TUV Rheinland Japan.

A Realme phone with model number RMX5000 popped up on Geekbench. This model number is said to be associated with the unannounced Realme 13+ 5G. The listing suggests that the upcoming phone will have an octa-core chipset with a base frequency of 2.00GHz, four units capped at 2.5GHz and four with a peak frequency of 2.0GHz. These CPU speeds align with the recently announced 4nm Mediatek Dimensity 7300 mobile chipset.

The RMX5000 has managed to score 1,043 in the single-core testing and 2,925 in the multi-core testing. Further, the Geekbench listing shows that the Realme 13+ 5G has 6GB of RAM and Android 14 onboard.

Realme 13+ 5G Spotted on BIS, SDPP Other Certification Websites

As reported by GizmoChina, the Realme 13+ 5G has also appeared on the BIS, EECI, SDPPI and TUV Rheinland websites with model number RMX500, which matches the Geekbench listing. The alleged TUV listing suggests that the upcoming phone will pack a 4,880mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

The Realme 13+ 5G was earlier appeared on China's TENAA website with model number RMX5002. As per the listing, the phone will ship with Android 14-based Realme UI 5 and get a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen. It could be available in 6GB, 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. The phone might pack a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It is expected to feature a 16-megapixel front camera.

