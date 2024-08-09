Technology News
  Realme 13+ 5G Spotted on Geekbench With Dimensity 7300 SoC, Allegedly Appears on Other Certification Websites

Realme 13+ 5G Spotted on Geekbench With Dimensity 7300 SoC, Allegedly Appears on Other Certification Websites

Realme 13+ 5G will support 80W fast charging, according to the alleged TUV listing.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 August 2024 16:17 IST
Realme 13+ 5G Spotted on Geekbench With Dimensity 7300 SoC, Allegedly Appears on Other Certification Websites

Realme 12+ 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme 13+ is expected to debut as a close sibling of Realme 13 Pro
  • The RMX5000 has managed to score 1,043 in the single-core testing
  • It could pack 4,880mAh battery
Realme 13+ 5G is said to be in the works as a successor to Realme 12+ 5G. The handset has now allegedly appeared on the Geekbench benchmark platform, revealing some key hardware details. The listing indicates that the phone will run on Android 14 and have at least 6GB of RAM. The phone was allegedly spotted on several other regulatory websites including Indonesia's SDPPI, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), EEC, and TUV Rheinland Japan.

A Realme phone with model number RMX5000 popped up on Geekbench. This model number is said to be associated with the unannounced Realme 13+ 5G. The listing suggests that the upcoming phone will have an octa-core chipset with a base frequency of 2.00GHz, four units capped at 2.5GHz and four with a peak frequency of 2.0GHz. These CPU speeds align with the recently announced 4nm Mediatek Dimensity 7300 mobile chipset.

The RMX5000 has managed to score 1,043 in the single-core testing and 2,925 in the multi-core testing. Further, the Geekbench listing shows that the Realme 13+ 5G has 6GB of RAM and Android 14 onboard.

Realme 13+ 5G Spotted on BIS, SDPP Other Certification Websites

As reported by GizmoChina, the Realme 13+ 5G has also appeared on the BIS, EECI, SDPPI and TUV Rheinland websites with model number RMX500, which matches the Geekbench listing. The alleged TUV listing suggests that the upcoming phone will pack a 4,880mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

The Realme 13+ 5G was earlier appeared on China's TENAA website with model number RMX5002. As per the listing, the phone will ship with Android 14-based Realme UI 5 and get a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen. It could be available in 6GB, 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. The phone might pack a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It is expected to feature a 16-megapixel front camera.

Further reading: Realme 13 Plus 5G, Realme 13 Plus 5G Specifications, Realme, Realme 13 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Reportedly Made Ads for Meta’s Instagram Targeting Minor YouTube Users
Binance Claims to Have Recovered $73 Million of Funds Stolen via Hacks, Scams in Q2 2024

