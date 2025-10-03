Technology News
Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Battery Specifications Leaked; Vivo X300 FE Listed on EEC Certification Site

Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro are slated to launch in China on October 13.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 October 2025 16:58 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 Pro will carry a Zeiss-tuned camera unit on the back

Highlights
  • Vivo X300 Pro was recently spotted on the SIRIM database
  • Vivo X300 series will feature a Leica-tuned camera setup
  • The company has yet to confirm the India launch
Vivo X300 Pro, along with the standard Vivo X300, will launch in China on October 13. Leading up to the unveiling, the China-based tech firm has been steadily confirming the specifications of the upcoming phones. However, it is yet to reveal the battery-related specifications. Now, a tipster has shared the battery capacities and charging speed of the upcoming Vivo X300 series phones. On top of this, a Vivo phone has been spotted on the EEC certification website in Europe. The handset is said to be the Vivo X300 FE.

Vivo X300 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

The standard Vivo X300 is said to carry a 6,040mAh battery  (via @ZionsAnvin) with support for 90W wired fast charging. On the other hand, the Vivo X300 Pro could pack a 6,510mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging. Both phones are also expected to support wireless charging.

Meanwhile, a Vivo phone with the model number V2537 was spotted on the EEC certification website in Europe. The listing is said to belong to the company's third model in the series — Vivo X300 FE. There isn't much information available about the phone's specifications at the moment.

The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro will be among the first handsets to be powered by the new flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The handsets will feature a Zeiss 2.35x telephoto zoom lens on the back, too.

The tech firm has also shared images of a teleconverter attached to the handset's cameras. Vivo said that the teleconverter has been designed to adjust the focal length of the Vivo X300 series' 200-megapixel telephoto periscope camera.

Vivo X300 will sport a 6.31-inch 8T LTPO BOE display with 1 nit of minimum brightness. Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch flat display. Both will measure 7mm in thickness. In China, the upcoming Vivo X300 series will be unveiled on October 13 at 4:30pm IST. The pre-orders for the phones are already open, and customers in China can reserve one for themselves via Vivo's website.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
