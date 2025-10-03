Vivo X300 Pro, along with the standard Vivo X300, will launch in China on October 13. Leading up to the unveiling, the China-based tech firm has been steadily confirming the specifications of the upcoming phones. However, it is yet to reveal the battery-related specifications. Now, a tipster has shared the battery capacities and charging speed of the upcoming Vivo X300 series phones. On top of this, a Vivo phone has been spotted on the EEC certification website in Europe. The handset is said to be the Vivo X300 FE.

Vivo X300 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

The standard Vivo X300 is said to carry a 6,040mAh battery (via @ZionsAnvin) with support for 90W wired fast charging. On the other hand, the Vivo X300 Pro could pack a 6,510mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging. Both phones are also expected to support wireless charging.

Meanwhile, a Vivo phone with the model number V2537 was spotted on the EEC certification website in Europe. The listing is said to belong to the company's third model in the series — Vivo X300 FE. There isn't much information available about the phone's specifications at the moment.

The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro will be among the first handsets to be powered by the new flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The handsets will feature a Zeiss 2.35x telephoto zoom lens on the back, too.

The tech firm has also shared images of a teleconverter attached to the handset's cameras. Vivo said that the teleconverter has been designed to adjust the focal length of the Vivo X300 series' 200-megapixel telephoto periscope camera.

Vivo X300 will sport a 6.31-inch 8T LTPO BOE display with 1 nit of minimum brightness. Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch flat display. Both will measure 7mm in thickness. In China, the upcoming Vivo X300 series will be unveiled on October 13 at 4:30pm IST. The pre-orders for the phones are already open, and customers in China can reserve one for themselves via Vivo's website.