Microsoft has hiked the pricing for Xbox Game Pass yet again and announced sweeping changes to its popular game subscription service. The price of Game Pass Ultimate, the highest tier of the service, has increased 50 percent in the US, up from $19.99 to $29.99. The Xbox parent has also replaced Game Pass and Core and Standard tiers with Essential and Premium plans and that cost $9.99 and $14.99, respectively.

In a bid to make the pricier “upgraded” Xbox Game Pass Plan more lucrative to Xbox players, Microsoft is adding dozens of titles to the service and more Xbox rewards. Game Pass Ultimate members are also getting Fortnite Crew, the game's own monthly subscription program, and Ubisoft+ Classics titles.

Microsoft has also added over 45 new games to Xbox Game Pass, including Hogwarts Legacy to Game Pass Ultimate and Premium plans. The new Game Pass plans and pricing rolled out on October 1 are now live globally.

Xbox Game Pass Plans and Pricing

The prices and plan offerings were announced in an Xbox Wire post on Wednesday. Microsoft said Game Pass' creator participation and player engagement were at an “all-time high” and the changes were meant to offer more "flexibility, choice, and value” to subscribers. The company, however, did not address the price hike — the second in just over a year, beyond saying that the increased price reflected the the expanded catalog.

Bear in mind, Microsoft has also raised the prices of its Xbox consoles twice this year. The special edition 2TB Xbox Series X now costs more than a PS5 Pro, a much more powerful console that comes with the same amount of storage.

“Starting today, we're introducing three upgraded Game Pass plans based on how players play: Essential, Premium, and Ultimate,” Microsoft said in its announcement. “Each includes expanded game libraries, including PC titles, unlimited cloud gaming, in-game benefits (including Riot Games titles), and a revamped Rewards with Xbox experience.”

Game Pass Core and Standard members will be transitioned to Essential and Premium plans. Game Pass Ultimate members will remain on the Ultimate plan and now pay considerably more. Here's a breakdown of the new pricing and what's on offer:

Game Pass Ultimate

Game Pass Ultimate is now $29.99 in the US, up 50 percent from its previous price of $19.99. In India, the highest tier of the subscription service now costs a whopping Rs. 1,389 a month, a 67.5 percent increase over its previous price of Rs. 829.

For that price, Ultimate members will get over 400 games playable across Xbox consoles, PC, and Cloud. They also get access to over 75 day one releases a year, including all first-party Microsoft games. The Ultimate plan also bundles EA Play and Ubisoft+ Classics, which includes a back catalog of Ubisoft games. Fortnite Crew subscription will join the plan, too, starting November. Other benefits include enhanced Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming in 1440p, Xbox rewards, and online multiplayer.

Game Pass Premium

The Premium plan, which replaces the Standard plan that was introduced last year, remains at $14.99. In India, the plan costs Rs. 699 a month, up from its previous price of Rs. 619. This plan comes with over 200 games in the Game Pass library, new Xbox-published games within a year of launch, cloud gaming, Xbox rewards, and online multiplayer.

Game Pass Essential

The Essential plan, which replaces Game Pass Core, gets more than 50 games, cloud gaming, Xbox rewards, and online multiplayer. Its price remains at $9.99 in the US. In India, the price of the plan is going up from Rs. 349 to Rs. 499.

PC Game Pass

PC Game Pass, which comes with a library of over 300 games, day-one launches for new and first-party games, and EA Play, now costs $16.49, up from $11.99. In India, PC Game Pass now costs Rs. 939 a month, up from Rs. 449 per month.

All Game Pass plans now feature more benefits

Photo Credit: Microsoft

New Xbox Game Pass Titles

Microsoft also added dozens of new games to Xbox Game Pass on October 1. Here's a full list of new games now available on the service:

Ultimate

Hogwarts Legacy (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Assassin's Creed II (PC)

Assassin's Creed III Remastered (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag: Freedom Cry (PC)

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood (PC)

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Assassin's Creed Liberation HD (PC)

Assassin's Creed Revelations (PC)

Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Assassin's Creed Syndicate (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection (Cloud and Console)

Assassin's Creed Unity (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Child of Light (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Far Cry 3 (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Far Cry Primal (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Hungry Shark World (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Monopoly Madness (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Monopoly 2024 (Cloud, PC, and Console)

OddBallers (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (Cloud and Console)

Rabbids: Party of Legends (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Rayman Legends (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Risk Urban Assault (Cloud and Console)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Skull and Bones (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X)

South Park: The Stick of Truth (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Steep (Cloud, PC, and Console)

The Crew 2 (Cloud, PC, and Console)

The Settlers: New Allies (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Tom Clancy's The Division (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Trackmania Turbo (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Transference (Cloud and Console)

Trials Fusion (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Trials of the Blood Dragon (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Trials Rising (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Uno (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Watch_Dogs (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Wheel of Fortune (Cloud and Console)

Zombi (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Premium (also in Ultimate)

9 Kings (Game Preview) (PC)

Abiotic Factor (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X)

Against the Storm (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition (PC)

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (PC)

Age of Mythology: Retold (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X)

Ara: History Untold (PC)

Arx Fatalis (PC)

Back to the Dawn (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Battletech (PC)

Blacksmith Master (Game Preview) (PC)

Cataclismo (PC)

Cities: Skylines II (PC)

Crime Scene Cleaner (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X)

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X)

Diablo (PC)

Diablo IV (PC and Console)

An Elder Scrolls Legends: Battlespire (PC)

The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard (PC)

Fallout (PC)

Fallout 2 (PC)

Fallout: Tactics (PC)

Football Manager 2024 (PC)

Frostpunk 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X)

Halo: Spartan Strike (PC)

Hogwarts Legacy (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Manor Lords (Game Preview) (PC)

Minami Lane (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Minecraft: Java Edition (PC)

Mullet Madjack (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X)

My Friendly Neighborhood (Cloud, PC, and Console)

One Lonely Outpost (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Quake 4 (PC)

Quake III Arena (PC)

Return to Castle Wolfenstein (PC)

Rise of Nations: Extended Edition (PC)

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X)

Sworn (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X)

Terra Invicta (Game Preview) (PC)

Volcano Princess (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Warcraft I: Remastered (PC)

Warcraft II: Remastered (PC)

Warcraft III: Reforged (PC)

Wolfenstein 3D (PC)

Essential (also in Ultimate and Premium)