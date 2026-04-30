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  • PS Plus Monthly Games for May Include EA Sports FC 26, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and Nine Sols

PS Plus Monthly Games for May Include EA Sports FC 26, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and Nine Sols

EA Sports FC 26 released on September 26, 2025.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 April 2026 12:22 IST
PS Plus Monthly Games for May Include EA Sports FC 26, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and Nine Sols

Photo Credit: 505 Games/ Leenzee

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a Soulslike action-RPG from Chinese developer Leenzee

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Highlights
  • PS Plus monthly games will be available from May 5
  • Nine Sols is an action platformer inspired by Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Wuchang: Fallen Feathers released on July 24, 2025
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Sony has revealed May's PlayStation Plus monthly games lineup. All PS Plus members will get football title EA Sports FC 26, action-RPG Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, and action-platformer Nine Sols. The three games will be playable starting May 5.

The PS Plus monthly games lineup for May was announced on the PlayStation Blog on Wednesday. This month's PS Plus titles — Lords of the Fallen, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream — are still available. PS Plus members have until May 4 to add these to their game library. Here's a closer look at May's PS Plus Essential lineup:

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EA Sports FC 26

If you're a big FIFA fan, you likely already own FC 26. If you don't, EA's popular sports title is arriving on PS Plus next month. FC 26 was released in September last year, featuring a few refinements, especially in the gameplay department. EA Sports FC 26 brings an authentic gameplay preset for the Career mode that favours slower, more deliberate play.

If you like the fast-paced arcade style gameplay the series is known for, you can switch to the Competitive preset. Improvements have also been made to dribbling, player movement, and physicality. FC 26 will be available to PS Plus members on PS4 and PS5.

fc 26 fc 26

EA Sports FC 26 brings new gameplay features
Photo Credit: EA

Wuchang: Fallen Features

Soulslike action-RPGs from Chinese developers have made a splash in recent years. Black Myth: Wukong led the charge, but there have been a few others worth noting. Last year's Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is one of them. Developed by Leenzee and published by 505 Games, Wuchang puts players into the shoes of pirate Bai Wuchang navigating an alternate history version of the Shu kingdom during the late Ming dynasty in China.

In the Soulslike title, you'll come up against various supernatural threats, but you'll also get a wide range of melee weapons to deal with them. Just like any Soulslike, the focus is on fast-paced melee combat with light and heavy attacks, weapons skills, parries and dodges. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will be available to PS Plus members on PS5.

Nine Sols

Nine Sols is an action-platformer from Taiwanese developer Red Candle Games that takes inspiration from Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The game features combat that's heavily reliant on the deflect mechanic, just like Sekiro.

Nine Sols is set in a futuristic Asian fantasy world and features hand-drawn animation art style. You control Yi, a hero on a path of vengeance to defeat the nine Sols who rule the realm. Nine Sols will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

EA Sports FC 26

EA Sports FC 26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Two distinct ways to play
  • "Authentic" preset revitalises offline play
  • Improved Ultimate Team experience
  • Better animations
  • More responsive gameplay
  • Bad
  • Manager mode experience largely unchanged
  • "Competitive" preset strays far from authenticity
  • Improved but inconsistent AI positioning
Read detailed Electronic Arts EA Sports FC 26 review
Genre Sports
Platform Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series EA Sports FC
PEGI Rating 3+
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Further reading: PS Plus, PS Plus Monthly Games, Sony, PS Plus Monthly Games May 2026, EA Sports FC 26, Wuchang Fallen Feathers, Nine Sols
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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