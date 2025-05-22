Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Xbox Handheld Gaming Console to Arrive With Custom AMD Processor, Tipster Claims

Xbox Handheld Gaming Console to Arrive With Custom AMD Processor, Tipster Claims

Previous rumours had suggested the purported Microsoft Xbox handheld console would be equipped with an Arm-based processor.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 22 May 2025 12:36 IST
Xbox Handheld Gaming Console to Arrive With Custom AMD Processor, Tipster Claims

Asus is expected to launch an Xbox branded console in the coming months

Advertisement

Microsoft is said to be developing an Xbox handheld gaming console, and details of the device's specifications have surfaced online. While Asus is expected to launch an Xbox-branded handheld device with a dedicated Xbox key in the coming months, Microsoft's device could be equipped with a low-powered processor developed by AMD, according to a leaker. Microsoft is also expected to launch its next-gen gaming console in 2027, which is expected to compete with the purported PlayStation 6.

AMD to Develop Custom Chip for 'Real' Microsoft Handheld

According to details shared by user KeplerL2 on the NeoGAF forums, Microsoft will use a custom low-power APU designed by AMD on its handheld gaming device. The leaker doesn't provide additional details related to the power consumption or the architecture of the processor.

The user claims that the custom APU designed by AMD will be used on the "real" Xbox handheld from Microsoft. Meanwhile, the Xbox branded handhelds that are produced by other OEMs like Asus, will be equipped with other processors like the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme, Intel's Lunar or Panther lake CPUs, Nvidia's N1, and the Snapdragon X Elite 2.

Previous rumours had suggested Microsoft's first-party device might be equipped with an Arm-based chip, which sparked concerns related to backwards compatibility. If the leaker's claim is accurate, then the Xbox handheld should offer compatibility with a wider range of titles.

While there's no word on when Microsoft's own Xbox handheld console will make its debut, Asus is expected to launch an Xbox branded model soon. The Asus ROG Ally 2 was recently listed on the US FCC website alongside the 'Project Kennan' model, which appears in a black colourway with an Xbox button.

The black variant of the ROG Ally 2 is reportedly powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme (36W) APU, paired with 64GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the white variant has a less powerful AMD Aeirth Plus (20W) APU. These models are expected to sport a 7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The next-gen ROG Ally console could debut soon with some notable hardware upgrades, and Asus previously teased its arrival via a post on X (formerly Twitter). At the time, the company didn't specify whether it would be an Xbox-branded device, but Microsoft responded to the post with a meme, which might have been a hint at the collaboration on the upcoming Project Kennan handheld device.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, Xbox Handheld, Xbox, Handheld Consoles
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Apple to Reportedly Allow Developers to Use Its AI Models for App Creation at WWDC 2025

Related Stories

Xbox Handheld Gaming Console to Arrive With Custom AMD Processor, Tipster Claims
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15s Pro Design, Camera Details Teased Ahead of Launch Today
  2. Google I/O 2025: Here Are All the Major AI Announcements
  3. Oppo Reno 14 Series to Arrive With Integrated Google Gemini Features
  4. Honor 400 Series Confirmed to Get Six Years of Android Updates
  5. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC Launched
  6. Sony Launches Bravia 2 II Series TVs With X1 Picture Processor in India
  7. Asus ExpertBook P3 Series Launched at Computex 2025
  8. HP Launches OmniStudio X All-in-One PC With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU
  9. Android 16 Release: All You Can Expect from Google's Upcoming OS Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Xbox Handheld Gaming Console to Arrive With Custom AMD Processor, Tipster Claims
  2. Apple to Reportedly Allow Developers to Use Its AI Models for App Creation at WWDC 2025
  3. Xiaomi 15s Pro Design, Camera Details Teased Ahead of Launch; Confirmed to Get Periscope Telephoto Camera
  4. Honor 400 Series to Get Six Years of Android Updates, AI Features Powered by Google’s Veo 2
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic CAD Renders Tease New Squircle Design, Extra Button: Report
  6. Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Will Feature a Second City in Addition to Night City, Says Series Creator
  7. Trump Memecoin Holders Set to Dine With US President, Tron Founder Justin Sun Confirms Attendance 
  8. Amazon Working on Large Foldable Device Similar to Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC, 5,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features
  10. Google Announces SynthID Detector That Can Identify Gemini-Generated Content at Google I/O 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »