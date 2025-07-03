Technology News
Oppo Reno 14 Pro First Impressions

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G comes with an interesting set of features. Check out the first impressions to know more about the device.

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 July 2025 15:30 IST
Oppo Reno 14 Pro First Impressions

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G has a starting price of Rs. 49,999

Highlights
  • The Oppo Reno 14 Pro comes with a sturdy and premium build
  • The handset offers an improved camera system
  • The device features a large 6,200mAh battery
The Oppo Reno series has always been the bridge between its flagship Find series and mid-range F series. With the Reno lineup, Oppo has always prioritised premium design, top-notch camera systems, and decent performance in their respective price segments. Now, the brand is back with a new iteration of its Reno series, namely the Reno 14 Pro. The latest smartphone from Oppo comes loaded with state-of-the-art features and specifications in the mid-premium segment. I got to spend some time with the device, which is what you need to know.

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G India price starts at Rs. 49,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at Rs. 54,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase from Amazon starting July 8.

1 Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G is available in two colour options: Pearl White and Titanium Grey

 

Starting with the design, the Oppo Reno 14 Pro looks similar to its predecessor. However, the brand has made subtle changes to make it look more premium than the previous iterations. For example, the rear camera module is a bit broader than the previous generation. Although you get the same flat frame on both devices, it feels a bit more premium on the Reno 14 Pro, all thanks to the 100 percent recycled aluminium frame.

This year, the brand has added two new colours: Opal White and Titanium Grey. The Pearl White comes with a gradient finish that looks beautiful. For those who want a more subtle experience, Titanium Grey is the one. I got the latter for review, and it sure feels lightweight and slim when you hold it in hand. The phone is 7.48mm thin and weighs around 201 grams, which makes it one of the slimmest and lightest smartphones in the segment.

9 Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G

The handset comes with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings

 

Interestingly, the company has also introduced Oppo Velvet Glass with the Reno 14 Pro, which enhances the in-hand feel of the device by giving the back panel a velvety touch. Moreover, the smartphone is also said to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, which should make it highly water and dust resistant. We will talk more about this in our full review.

Moving on, the Oppo Reno 14 Pro sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED display with 1272 x 2800 pixels resolution and a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The panel covers 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, offers 240Hz touch sampling rate, and has 1,200nits of peak brightness. You also get 3840Hz PWM dimming and HDR10+ certification.

2 Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G

The handset comes equipped with a LTPS AMOLED display that offers good colours

 

Moreover, the Reno 14 Pro features Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the front. Overall, the display looks beautiful with vibrant colours and deep blacks. The brightness was quite adequate during my initial usage, but we will talk more about this in the review.

Coming to the major highlights, the Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G is equipped with a refreshed camera system. There's now a triple-camera setup on the rear with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support. It also features a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom and OIS support, as well as a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 116-degree Field of View (FoV).

6 Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G features a triple-camera setup that comes with 50-megapixel primary, 50-megapixel telephoto, and 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens

 

On the front, you get a 50-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The handset features a new triple-flash system that uses two flash units for the main and ultra-wide cameras, while there is a dedicated focus flash for the telephoto lens. You can shoot 4K HDR videos at 60fps from the cameras. Apart from this, there are multiple AI features in the camera department, including AI Perfect Shot, AI Recompose, AI Unblur, AI Eraser, AI Reflection Remover, AI Studio, and more. We will talk more about this in our review, so stay tuned.

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, which is paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The handset gets some gaming-centric features like AI Game Highlights, Game Capture, and more. It has a new AI-powered dual cooling system with a thin vapour chamber, a non-sized alumina (aluminium oxide), and high-grade graphite.

4 Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor.

 

The handset runs on ColorOS 15 and comes with some interesting AI features like AI VoiceScribe, AI Translate, AI Call Assistant, AI Mind Space, and more. You also get Gemini Live and O+ Connect, which will be discussed in more detail in the upcoming review.

Lastly, the Oppo Reno 14 Pro packs a 6,200mAh battery, which is the biggest battery so far in the Reno series. The handset also offers 80W SuperVOOC flash charge support coupled with 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

7 Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G

The phone offers a 6,200mAh battery, which is the biggest in Reno series.

 

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro sure seems to be an interesting smartphone in this price segment. It offers a premium design language and a bright display. The camera sure seems to be versatile, though we are yet to test out its full capabilities. However, the rest of the specifications might feel a bit underwhelming when compared to the likes of iQOO 13, Realme GT 7, OnePlus 13s, and more. Stay tuned to our full review to find out if the Reno 14 Pro is a good buy. 

Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
