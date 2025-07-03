Technology News
Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE India Launch Date Set for July 14

Vivo X Fold 5 will pack a 6,000mAh battery, while the Vivo X200 FE will house a 6,500mAh cell.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 July 2025 13:44 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 5 and X200 FE will be equipped with Zeiss-backed rear cameras

  • Vivo X Fold 5 will carry a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter
  • The Vivo X200 FE is claimed to meet IP68+IP69 ratings
  • The handsets will be available via Flipkart and the official website
Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE are set to launch in India later this month. The company has announced the India launch date for the new phones, which will feature Zeiss-backed rear camera units. The Vivo X Fold 5 is a book-style foldable smartphone, which was unveiled in China in June. The Indian version of the handset is expected to share similar features to its Chinese counterpart. The same applies to the Vivo X200 FE, which debuted in Taiwan last month.

Vivo X Fold 5, Vivo X200 FE India Launch

Vivo confirmed in a press release that the Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE will launch in India on July 14 at 12pm IST. The phones will be available for purchase in the country via the Vivo India e-store and Flipkart. vivo xfold 5 x200 fe vivo inline Vivo X Fold 5 Vivo X200 FE

The Flipkart microsite for the Vivo X200 FE confirms that the handset will be sold in India in Amber Yellow, Frost Blue, and Luxe Grey colour options. The Vivo X Fold 5 is confirmed to come in a Titanium Grey colourway. Meanwhile, tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) claims that the foldable handset will also come in a white shade, but the green variant is unlikely to launch in the country just yet.

The Indian variant of the Vivo X Fold 5, similar to its Chinese version, is teased to be "ultra slim" and "ultra light." It will feature a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera unit, headed by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 VCS Bionic primary sensor with an f/1.57 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. It will be accompanied by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto shooter wth an f/2.55 aperture and OIS alongside a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor paired with an ultrawide angle lens with an f/2.05 aperture and autofocus support. The handset will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging.

Meanwhile, the Vivo X200 FE will sport a 6.31-inch AMOLED display in India. It gets a Zeiss-branded rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide unit. The phone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+, a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support, and Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15 skin on top. It is claimed to meet IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The handset will have a 7.99mm profile and weigh about 186g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Cover Display 6.53-inch
Cover Resolution 1172x2748 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2480x2200 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X Fold 5, Vivo X200 FE, Vivo X Fold 5 India Launch, Vivo X200 FE India Launch, Vivo X Fold 5 Features, Vivo X200 FE Features, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
