Technology News

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Ends Tonight: Top Deals on Grooming Appliances for Women

Find the best deals on grooming appliances for women like hair dryer, epilator, face trimmer and more at unbeatable prices.

Written by Viveka Nagar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 July 2023 17:17 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Ends Tonight: Top Deals on Grooming Appliances for Women

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ mel-poole

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale brings you great discounts on grooming products for women

Highlights
  • Today is the last day of Amazon Prime Day sale 2023, ends midnight
  • Find jaw-dropping offers on women grooming appliances
  • Shop epilators, hair dryers, face trimmers and more

The most awaited shopping spree, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is finally going to end tonight, but we are hunting hard to provide the best deals that all Prime members can grab without any fail. Amazon's most awaited sale brings amazing deals on a wide category of products such as grooming appliances for women. The sale offers great discounts on products like epilators, hair stylers, face trimmers, and more. Avail great discounts on grooming appliances for women and enjoy additional discounts of up to 10 percent on using ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards. So all you shopping lovers out there, check the best deals on grooming appliances for women and grab them before the Amazon Prime Day Sale ends.

Hair Dryer: Agaro Professional Hair Dryer

The Agaro Professional Hair Dryer has a powerful motor of 2000W that is said to offer optimum airflow for a salon-like finish. It comes with different buttons for temperature and airflow that allows you to adjust the heat and intensity of airflow according to the texture of your hair. In case of overheating, it has an auto shut-off function that helps in protecting the hair dryer. The Agaro Professional Hair Dryer comes with 3 attachments – comb, diffuser and concentrator, that help to create different types of styles while adding volume to the hair and keeping the hair away from the frizz.

Save up to 52 percent on this hair dryer and also do not forget to use a bank offer to save an extra 10 percent.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,249 (MRP Rs. 2,595)

Epilator: Braun Silk-epil Epilator for Women

The Braun Silk-epil Epilator for Women is claimed to be a 100 percent waterproof epilator that allows you to use it even while bathing. It is an ultra-fast epilator that gives a painless experience and removes the hair from the roots giving you long-lasting results. This epilator comes with different heads for removing hair from different areas of the body like underarms, arms, legs, and bikini area. It also has a built-in smart light that helps you to see the tiniest of hair. The Braun Silk-epil Epilator for Women is a convenient way of removing hair at home that saves you from the hassle of booking salon appointments.

Enjoy 25 percent off on this worthy epilator and club that offer with bank offer to save 10 percent extra.

Buy now at: Rs. 5,645 (MRP Rs. 7,525)

Face Trimmer: Braun Face Mini Hair Remover

The Braun Face Mini Hair Remover is a quick and easy way to get rid of unwanted hair from the face gently and painlessly. Due to its compact design, it is not just easy to use but is also easy to carry while travelling, allowing users to remove hair anytime and anywhere. This face trimmer is battery powered and uses AA batteries to operate. It also has a smart light that helps you see the fine hair and remove them. The Braun Face Mini Hair Remover is easy to use on all areas of the face and helps your face free from the peach fuzz.

On this face trimmer you can save up to 40 percent during the ongoing Amazon sale. Along with that, you can also club bank offer to save 10 percent extra.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,199 (MRP Rs. 1,999)

Styling Set: VEGA Miss Versatile Styling Set

The Vega Miss Versatile Styling Set consists of a hair dryer, hair straightener, and a hair curling wand. The hair dryer is foldable and it has 2 heat/speed settings and a nozzle for controlled usage of the hair dryer. The hair straightener has ceramic-coated plates that glide on the hair smoothly. The hair curler too has a ceramic coating on its barrels which is 19mm in diameter and beautiful curls in no time. The Vega Miss Versatile Styling Set is a perfect package that can help you style your hair and give you a glamorous look.

Save up to 40 percent on this versatile styling set and along with that use a bank offer to save 10 percent extra.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,983 (MRP Rs. 3,199)

Foot Spa Massager: Lifelong Premium Foot Spa Massager

The Lifelong Premium Foot Spa Massager gives you a foot spa experience in the comfort of your home. It has a digital touch panel with various controls on it that help you control the modes and temperature of massage and gives you mental and physical relaxation. With built-in water heating technology, it gives you the option of bubble massage that helps you relieve fatigue. The Lifelong Premium Foot Spa Massager has motorised Shiatsu rollers that massage your feet and promotes blood circulation in your feet relieving the muscle tension.

Grab a whopping discount of up to 70 percent on this foot spa massager. Not just that, you can also use a coupon offer to save Rs. 100 extra and a bank offer to save further on the cart value.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,889 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale, Grooming Appliances For Women, hair dryer, hair styler set, foot spa massager, epilator, face trimmer, Prime day sale
Amazon Prime Day Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals on Treadmills, Air Bikes, Walking Pads and More
Best Smartphones Between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000 Worth Buying Before Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Ends Tonight

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Ends Tonight: Top Deals on Grooming Appliances for Women
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Deals on AmazonBasics Products and Accessories: Prime Day Sale 2023
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Here Are the Best Smartphone Deals
  3. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Deals on Apple Products
  4. Best Wi-Fi Extenders to Purchase on Day 2 of the Amazon Prime Day Sale
  5. iPhone 14 to Galaxy Z Flip 4: Top Premium Phones to Buy on Day 2 of Prime Day
  6. Incredible Prices on Renewed Gadgets During Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale
  7. Infinix GT 10 Pro Series Leak Suggests It May Resemble This Popular Phone
  8. Redmi Note 13 Reportedly Spotted on EEC Listing: All Details
  9. Best Deals on Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000 on Amazon Prime Day 2
  10. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top Phones Priced Between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Plans to Boost Smartphone Sale in India as Samsung Struggles
  2. Infinix GT 10 Pro, GT 10 Pro+ Design and Key Specifications Leak, Looks Similar to Nothing Phone 2
  3. Twitter Cash Flow Still Negative Because of 50 Percent Drop in Ad Revenue, Heavy Debt: Elon Musk
  4. India’s New Online Gaming Tax Will Stifle Foreign Investment, Put $2.5 Billion Investment at Risk: Gaming Firms
  5. Tesla Rolls Out First Cybertruck After Two-Year Delay: All Details
  6. Elon Musk's xAI Will Use Public Tweets for AI Model Training, to Work With Twitter and Tesla
  7. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Goes Live: Here's How to Avail Best Deals and Discounts
  8. Crypto, Metaverse Threats as Serious as Those Around Dynamite: Home Minister Amit Shah
  9. Chandrayaan-3 Landing Is Important Step for Exploration: ISRO Chief
  10. Redmi Note 13 Spotted on EEC Listing; Another Redmi Smartphone Appears: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.