The most awaited shopping spree, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is finally going to end tonight, but we are hunting hard to provide the best deals that all Prime members can grab without any fail. Amazon's most awaited sale brings amazing deals on a wide category of products such as grooming appliances for women. The sale offers great discounts on products like epilators, hair stylers, face trimmers, and more. Avail great discounts on grooming appliances for women and enjoy additional discounts of up to 10 percent on using ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards. So all you shopping lovers out there, check the best deals on grooming appliances for women and grab them before the Amazon Prime Day Sale ends.

Hair Dryer: Agaro Professional Hair Dryer

The Agaro Professional Hair Dryer has a powerful motor of 2000W that is said to offer optimum airflow for a salon-like finish. It comes with different buttons for temperature and airflow that allows you to adjust the heat and intensity of airflow according to the texture of your hair. In case of overheating, it has an auto shut-off function that helps in protecting the hair dryer. The Agaro Professional Hair Dryer comes with 3 attachments – comb, diffuser and concentrator, that help to create different types of styles while adding volume to the hair and keeping the hair away from the frizz.

Save up to 52 percent on this hair dryer and also do not forget to use a bank offer to save an extra 10 percent.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,249 (MRP Rs. 2,595)

Epilator: Braun Silk-epil Epilator for Women

The Braun Silk-epil Epilator for Women is claimed to be a 100 percent waterproof epilator that allows you to use it even while bathing. It is an ultra-fast epilator that gives a painless experience and removes the hair from the roots giving you long-lasting results. This epilator comes with different heads for removing hair from different areas of the body like underarms, arms, legs, and bikini area. It also has a built-in smart light that helps you to see the tiniest of hair. The Braun Silk-epil Epilator for Women is a convenient way of removing hair at home that saves you from the hassle of booking salon appointments.

Enjoy 25 percent off on this worthy epilator and club that offer with bank offer to save 10 percent extra.

Buy now at: Rs. 5,645 (MRP Rs. 7,525)

Face Trimmer: Braun Face Mini Hair Remover

The Braun Face Mini Hair Remover is a quick and easy way to get rid of unwanted hair from the face gently and painlessly. Due to its compact design, it is not just easy to use but is also easy to carry while travelling, allowing users to remove hair anytime and anywhere. This face trimmer is battery powered and uses AA batteries to operate. It also has a smart light that helps you see the fine hair and remove them. The Braun Face Mini Hair Remover is easy to use on all areas of the face and helps your face free from the peach fuzz.

On this face trimmer you can save up to 40 percent during the ongoing Amazon sale. Along with that, you can also club bank offer to save 10 percent extra.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,199 (MRP Rs. 1,999)

Styling Set: VEGA Miss Versatile Styling Set

The Vega Miss Versatile Styling Set consists of a hair dryer, hair straightener, and a hair curling wand. The hair dryer is foldable and it has 2 heat/speed settings and a nozzle for controlled usage of the hair dryer. The hair straightener has ceramic-coated plates that glide on the hair smoothly. The hair curler too has a ceramic coating on its barrels which is 19mm in diameter and beautiful curls in no time. The Vega Miss Versatile Styling Set is a perfect package that can help you style your hair and give you a glamorous look.

Save up to 40 percent on this versatile styling set and along with that use a bank offer to save 10 percent extra.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,983 (MRP Rs. 3,199)

Foot Spa Massager: Lifelong Premium Foot Spa Massager

The Lifelong Premium Foot Spa Massager gives you a foot spa experience in the comfort of your home. It has a digital touch panel with various controls on it that help you control the modes and temperature of massage and gives you mental and physical relaxation. With built-in water heating technology, it gives you the option of bubble massage that helps you relieve fatigue. The Lifelong Premium Foot Spa Massager has motorised Shiatsu rollers that massage your feet and promotes blood circulation in your feet relieving the muscle tension.

Grab a whopping discount of up to 70 percent on this foot spa massager. Not just that, you can also use a coupon offer to save Rs. 100 extra and a bank offer to save further on the cart value.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,889 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.