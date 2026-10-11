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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Top-Loading Washing Machine Deals

You can pick a model that suits your budget and laundry needs, whether you want a built-in heater, an inverter motor, or smart washing features.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 11 October 2026 12:00 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Top-Loading Washing Machine Deals

Photo Credit: Samsung

Select top-load models come with additional Amazon coupons

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Highlights
  • Amazon sale features discounts on top-loading washing machines
  • Buyers can find models from Samsung, LG, Bosch and Haier
  • Shoppers can save on select products with eligible bank offers
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Amazon's ongoing Great Indian Festival 2026 sale brings deals on smartphones, electronics, home appliances and more. Shoppers can also use eligible bank offers and coupons to save on select products. If you're looking to replace your washing machine, you'll find discounts on top-loading models from Samsung, Bosch, LG and Haier. Prices start at Rs. 17,990, with capacities ranging from 7kg to 10kg. You can pick a model that suits your budget and laundry needs, whether you want a built-in heater, an inverter motor, a quick-wash programme or smart washing features.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Top-Loading Washing Machine Deals

The Haier 8kg, 5-star Oceanus Wave Drum washing machine is the most affordable option on this list, priced at Rs. 17,990 against its MRP of Rs. 29,000. It comes with a 15-minute quick-wash programme for smaller loads, along with eight wash programmes and a Magic Filter.

If you'd prefer an LG model, the 7kg, 5-star Smart Inverter top-loading washing machine costs Rs. 18,990, down from its MRP of Rs. 27,490. It features TurboDrum technology, an auto prewash function and a stainless steel drum, while the LED display lets you check the wash settings.

For a little more, the Bosch 8kg, 5-star fully automatic top-loading washing machine is available for Rs. 19,090, compared with its MRP of Rs. 26,490. It features PowerWave Wash, a dual lint filter and a stainless steel VarioDrum with a five-fin pulsator. It also has a water-saving function, and Amazon lists an additional Rs. 750 coupon.

Samsung has a couple of options in this price range, starting with the Smart Choice 8kg, 5-star top-loading washing machine. It costs Rs. 19,489, down from its MRP of Rs. 27,000, and includes Ecobubble technology, a digital inverter motor and a soft-closing door. An additional Rs. 1,000 coupon is also available on the listing.

If you're looking for more washing features, the Samsung 8kg, 5-star Hygiene Steam top-loading washing machine is priced at Rs. 21,990, against its MRP of Rs. 30,990. It adds an in-built heater and Stainwash, alongside Ecobubble technology, Quick Wash and a digital inverter motor. Amazon also lists a Rs. 1,000 coupon for this model.

For larger households or those who need more capacity, the Samsung Smart Choice 10kg, 5-star AI Wash top-loading washing machine is the most expensive option here at Rs. 24,990, down from its MRP of Rs. 33,990. It includes AI Wash and AI Energy Mode, along with Wi-Fi connectivity, Ecobubble technology, AI VRT+ and a soft-closing door.

Best Deals on Top-Loading Washing Machine Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026

Product MRP Sale Price Amazon Link
Haier 8kg Oceanus Wave Drum Rs. 29,000 Rs. 17,990 Buy Now
LG 7kg Smart Inverter Rs. 27,490 Rs. 18,990 Buy Now
Bosch 8kg PowerWave Wash Rs. 26,490 Rs. 19,090 Buy Now
Samsung Smart Choice 8kg Ecobubble Rs. 27,000 Rs. 19,489 Buy Now
Samsung 8kg Hygiene Steam Rs. 30,990 Rs. 21,990 Buy Now
Samsung Smart Choice 10kg AI Wash Rs. 33,990 Rs. 24,990 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon, Washing Machine Deals, Top-Loading Washing Machines
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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