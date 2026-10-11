Amazon's ongoing Great Indian Festival 2026 sale brings deals on smartphones, electronics, home appliances and more. Shoppers can also use eligible bank offers and coupons to save on select products. If you're looking to replace your washing machine, you'll find discounts on top-loading models from Samsung, Bosch, LG and Haier. Prices start at Rs. 17,990, with capacities ranging from 7kg to 10kg. You can pick a model that suits your budget and laundry needs, whether you want a built-in heater, an inverter motor, a quick-wash programme or smart washing features.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Top-Loading Washing Machine Deals

The Haier 8kg, 5-star Oceanus Wave Drum washing machine is the most affordable option on this list, priced at Rs. 17,990 against its MRP of Rs. 29,000. It comes with a 15-minute quick-wash programme for smaller loads, along with eight wash programmes and a Magic Filter.

If you'd prefer an LG model, the 7kg, 5-star Smart Inverter top-loading washing machine costs Rs. 18,990, down from its MRP of Rs. 27,490. It features TurboDrum technology, an auto prewash function and a stainless steel drum, while the LED display lets you check the wash settings.

For a little more, the Bosch 8kg, 5-star fully automatic top-loading washing machine is available for Rs. 19,090, compared with its MRP of Rs. 26,490. It features PowerWave Wash, a dual lint filter and a stainless steel VarioDrum with a five-fin pulsator. It also has a water-saving function, and Amazon lists an additional Rs. 750 coupon.

Samsung has a couple of options in this price range, starting with the Smart Choice 8kg, 5-star top-loading washing machine. It costs Rs. 19,489, down from its MRP of Rs. 27,000, and includes Ecobubble technology, a digital inverter motor and a soft-closing door. An additional Rs. 1,000 coupon is also available on the listing.

If you're looking for more washing features, the Samsung 8kg, 5-star Hygiene Steam top-loading washing machine is priced at Rs. 21,990, against its MRP of Rs. 30,990. It adds an in-built heater and Stainwash, alongside Ecobubble technology, Quick Wash and a digital inverter motor. Amazon also lists a Rs. 1,000 coupon for this model.

For larger households or those who need more capacity, the Samsung Smart Choice 10kg, 5-star AI Wash top-loading washing machine is the most expensive option here at Rs. 24,990, down from its MRP of Rs. 33,990. It includes AI Wash and AI Energy Mode, along with Wi-Fi connectivity, Ecobubble technology, AI VRT+ and a soft-closing door.

Best Deals on Top-Loading Washing Machine Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026

Product MRP Sale Price Amazon Link Haier 8kg Oceanus Wave Drum Rs. 29,000 Rs. 17,990 Buy Now LG 7kg Smart Inverter Rs. 27,490 Rs. 18,990 Buy Now Bosch 8kg PowerWave Wash Rs. 26,490 Rs. 19,090 Buy Now Samsung Smart Choice 8kg Ecobubble Rs. 27,000 Rs. 19,489 Buy Now Samsung 8kg Hygiene Steam Rs. 30,990 Rs. 21,990 Buy Now Samsung Smart Choice 10kg AI Wash Rs. 33,990 Rs. 24,990 Buy Now

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