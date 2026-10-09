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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Refrigerator Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 offers up to 55 percent off on refrigerators.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 October 2026 18:40 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Refrigerator Deals

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Customers can opt for no-cost EMI on eligible products

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 started on October 8
  • We have prepared a list of the best deals on refrigerators
  • Shoppers can avail exchange incentives
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Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 started on October 8 in India, and you can access deals through the e-commerce platform's website and mobile app. The festival's annual sale brings discounts and offers on a wide range of products, including smartphones, accessories, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. For buyers planning to purchase a new refrigerator ahead of Diwali, the sale offers plenty of deals from brands such as Samsung, Bosch, IFB, Haier, and Whirlpool. You can avail bank-based discounts on select items.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Discounts on Refrigerators

This year's Amazon Great Indian Festival offers up to a 55 percent discount on refrigerators. On top of the standard discount, shoppers can maximise their savings through exclusive bank offers. For your reference, SBI credit and debit card users will get up to 10 percent instant discount on transactions.

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The Samsung 653L Convertible 5-in-1 Side-by-Side Smart Refrigerator is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 79,990, down from its MRP of Rs. 1,13,000 as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. You can get up to Rs. 10,000 off on eligible SBI cards. The No Cost EMI options start at Rs. 4,444 per month.

Similarly, LG, Whirlpool, and others have listed their latest refrigerators across mid and premium categories at reduced rates. Shoppers can avail exchange incentives and additional coupon savings. Beyond this, Prime members can grab these items at further reduced prices.

Here's a list of some of the best deals you can avail of on refrigerators during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026. The prices listed below only account for direct price cuts. You can avail exchange bonuses and coupon discounts to maximise your savings. 

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Rs. 1,13,000 Rs. 79,990 Buy Now
LG 655 L, 3 Star, Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator Rs. 1,22,899 Rs. 72,990 Buy Now
Whirlpool 235 L 3 Star Frost-free inverter Double Door Refrigerator Rs. 32,850 Rs. 26,990 Buy Now
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Double Door Refrigerator Rs. 33,999 Rs. 28,490 Buy Now
IFB 187L 5 Star Single Door Refrigerator Rs. 24,500 Rs. 18,190 Buy Now
Godrej 185 L 5 Star Single Door Refrigerator Rs. 26,490 Rs. 17,040 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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