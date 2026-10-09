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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best 1.5-Ton 5-Star AC Deals From Daikin, Blue Star, and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering an instant discount on SBI credit card EMI transactions.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 October 2026 16:26 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best 1.5-Ton 5-Star AC Deals From Daikin, Blue Star, and More

Photo Credit: Panasonic

Amazon is offering Panasonic's 1.5-ton 5-star ACs at discounted prices

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 started on Thursday
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 offers interest-free EMI options
  • You can save up to Rs. 45,000 on your next 5-star 1.5-ton split AC
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Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering various electronics at discounted prices, including smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS), washing machines, smart home appliances, refrigerators, microwave ovens, and chimneys. The sale event is also offering large home appliances like air conditioners (ACs) at relatively low prices. The star-based energy-saving ratings help users decide which AC would be the best choice for them if they want to save on electricity bills. Hence, you can consider a 1.5-ton 5-star AC from Lloyd, LG, Panasonic, or other brands during the ongoing Amazon sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Top 1.5-Ton 5-Star AC Deals

While summer is over, the off-season offers the perfect opportunity for people to grab some clearance discounts. On top of this, the once-a-year Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is also live, allowing you to further maximise your savings. Apart from direct price cuts, the e-commerce giant is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI credit and debit cards and SBI credit card EMI transactions. If you do not have an SBI credit card, you can get a 5 percent cashback with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

You can grab Panasonic's 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC at a discounted price of Rs. 45,990, instead of its listed price of Rs. 63,500. Similarly, you can save up to Rs. 45,000 while purchasing the LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC, which is now listed at a relatively low price of Rs. 45,990, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 90,790.

Here is a list of the best deals on 1.5-ton split ACs with a 5-star energy-saving rating that you can purchase during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. You can also avail additional credit and debit card discounts and cashback on top of the sale prices mentioned below. While you decide which 5-star AC you want to buy, you can check out the best deals on smartphones under Rs. 40,000 and top discounts on soundbars under Rs. 20,000.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Top Deals on 1.5-Ton 5-Star Split ACs

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC Rs. 63,500 Rs. 45,990 Buy Now
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 66,990 Rs. 39,990 Buy Now
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 90,790 Rs. 45,490 Buy Now
Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 68,200 Rs. 46,990 Buy Now
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 77,990 Rs. 44,999 Buy Now
Blue Star 1.45 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC Rs. 75,000 Rs. 45,990 Buy Now
Cruise 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 57,900 Rs. 35,490 Buy Now
Optimist 1.39 T 5 Star WiFi Inverter Split AC Rs. 65,000 Rs. 36,990 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Sale, Amazon, Daikin, Blue Star, LG, Lloyd, Hitachi, Split AC
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More

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