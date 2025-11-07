Technology News
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx, Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 Launched in India: Price, Features

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-Nox (HP12) includes a HEPA 13 filter paired with a new HEPA+ K-Carbon filter.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 November 2025 17:04 IST
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx, Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Dyson

Users can monitor Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx and Hot+Cool HP1 remotely through the MyDyson app

Highlights
  • Dyson has introduced two new advanced air purifiers in India
  • Both devices employ Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology
  • They support voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx was launched in India on Friday, alongside the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 model. These multifunctional devices are designed to tackle indoor air pollution along with heating in winter and cooling in summer. Both models are equipped with intelligent sensors that detect and eliminate odours, harmful gases, and pollutants, including continuous destruction of formaldehyde. They feature a fully sealed HEPA H13-grade three-stage filtration system. They have an in-built display to show the real-time air quality and can be controlled through the MyDyson app. Both devices employ Dyson's Air Multiplier technology for wide airflow distribution and offer support for voice assistants. 

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx, Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 Price in India

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx is priced at Rs. 68,900 in India, and it is available in White/Gold and Nickel/Gold colourways.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 56,900. It is offered in Nickel/Silver and White/Silver colour options. Both models are available for purchase via the company website and Dyson stores across India.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx, Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 Specifications

The newly launched Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx and the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 use integrated sensors for detecting pollutants and gases such as nitrogen dioxide. The intelligent system diagnoses air quality in real time and adjusts purification settings automatically. The detailed air-quality data will be displayed on the purifier's LCD panel.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 features a HEPA H13 filter that is claimed to automatically capture gases and 99.95 percent of pollutants as small as 0.1 microns. It also includes activated carbon filters for trapping gases and a fully sealed filtration system to prevent leakage. It offers a Night Mode as well.

Meanwhile, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-Nox includes a HEPA 13 filter paired with a new HEPA+ K-Carbon filter, which Dyson says captures 50 percent more nitrogen dioxide than standard carbon filters, while also destroying formaldehyde for improved air purification.

Both the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 and HP2 De-NOx use Dyson's Air Multiplier technology to deliver over 290 litres of airflow per second, with oscillation up to 350 degrees. They automatically regulate room temperature in cooler months and offer powerful cooling in warmer conditions.

These latest models are compatible with the MyDyson app, allowing users to monitor air quality, control settings, and schedule operations in real time. Voice control is supported via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. For connectivity, both purifiers are equipped with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx weighs 5.5kg and features a 1.8m power cord, while the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 weighs 5.2kg and ships with a 1.7m cable.

Nithya P Nair
