Apple's Foldable iPhone Reportedly at Pre-Production Stage, Might Feature Vapour Chamber Cooling

Suppliers across Apple’s production chain, including Samsung, TSMC, Foxconn, Shin Zu Shing, Largan Precision, are expected to benefit from the launch.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 December 2025 15:59 IST
Apple introduced the vapour chamber cooling system in the iPhone 17 Pro series

Highlights
  • Apple foldable iPhone enters engineering verification stage
  • Crease-free display design reportedly finalised for the device
  • Foldable iPhone may include a vapour chamber for cooling
Apple's long-rumoured foldable iPhone is moving closer to production, and a new report says the device has passed another major development milestone. The foldable iPhone has reportedly entered engineering verification and the pre-mass-production stage. Some suppliers have already begun stocking components and are prepared to ship parts once Apple gives the go-ahead. The report suggests that years of design experimentation are now giving way to practical execution, signalling that Apple's first foldable handset is nearing a stage where final refinements, rather than fundamental decisions, remain.

Apple's Foldable iPhone Said to Enter Engineering Verification Ahead of Production

According to a United Daily News report (in Chinese), Apple has finalised a crease-free inner display design, solving what has been one of the biggest technical challenges of the project. Only minor adjustments are said to remain before the device can move into full-scale manufacturing. The foldable iPhone is also expected to feature a vapour chamber cooling system. Apple introduced this system for the first time on its smartphones with the iPhone 17 Pro series, and the report claims it will now become standard on future high-end models.

Suppliers across Apple's production chain, including Samsung, TSMC, Foxconn, Shin Zu Shing and Largan Precision, are expected to benefit from the launch. Chi Hong is said to be the supplier for the vapour chamber, according to the report. The unique hinge design and display structure have reportedly been in development for nearly five years.

Apple is estimated to ship between seven and nine million units of the foldable iPhone in its first year. If accurate, this would be a higher first-year target than most Android foldable phones. Analysts speculate that the device could significantly shift the foldable market, especially due to Apple's software ecosystem and brand influence.

Foldable iPhone Features, Price (Expected)

The foldable iPhone is also expected to debut with Apple's new A20 Pro chipset, built on TSMC's 2nm process. Both the A20 and A20 Pro are rumoured to power the upcoming iPhone 18 lineup, with improvements in performance and efficiency.

Reports also suggest the upcoming Apple foldable may feature a 5.5-inch cover display and a 7.8-inch inner display. Apple is also said to be exploring larger batteries, possibly using silicon-carbon technology, though final details remain unconfirmed.

The device is expected to be one of Apple's most ambitious hardware projects since the Vision Pro. However, its success may depend on pricing, durability and how Apple positions it alongside the regular iPhone 18 models. A recent report suggested that the phone may cost $2,399 (roughly Rs. 2,14,000), though some analysts expect a slightly lower starting cost.

