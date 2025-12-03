Technology News
Samsung's One UI 8.5 Changelog Leak Hints at Imminent Beta Release

The leak is based on early firmware and is not final, so features may change before Samsung releases the beta or stable update.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 December 2025 17:36 IST
Samsung's One UI 8.5 Changelog Leak Hints at Imminent Beta Release

Galaxy S25 Ultra (pictured) is expected to be one of the first phones to get this update

  • Galaxy AI may add continuous image generation in Photo Assist
  • Storage Share could enable cross-device file access
  • Lock screen and Weather widget may gain new customisation tools
Samsung is reportedly preparing a major wave of updates for its Galaxy phones and tablets, according to a leaked One UI 8.5 beta changelog. The company is expected to open the One UI 8.5 beta to select Galaxy S25 models in December, though not all the leaked features are guaranteed to appear in the final version. It's worth noting that the information comes from early firmware builds and remains unofficial, so the final feature set may change before Samsung begins rolling out a beta or stable release.

One UI 8.5 Changelog Leaks: All Expected Features for Samsung Galaxy Devices

Tipster Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) shared the leaked One UI 8.5 beta changelog in an X post. When the One UI 8.5 beta update arrives, Galaxy AI's Photo Assist feature will reportedly support continuous image generation, enabling users to create multiple AI variations without saving each one individually, with all outputs collected in a single history view.

Bixby is also likely to receive expanded capabilities. The assistant may handle more natural speech, deliver instant or in-depth responses, and offer quicker access to past conversations through a dedicated side-panel interface. This could be the result of Perplexity AI integration.

Connectivity improvements are anticipated as well. A feature called Storage Share could allow seamless access to files across Samsung phones, tablets, PCs and supported TVs through the My Files app. A new Smart View shortcut may help users mirror their screens more quickly, while Auracast options may be reorganised and enhanced, including a voice broadcasting tool that uses the phone's microphone.

Quick Share may adopt stricter controls to prevent unwanted file requests and automatically suggest recipients when familiar faces appear in shared photos. Device Care is also expected to gain a function that places apps that send excessive ad notifications into deep sleep.

Customisation options for the Home and Lock screens are reportedly expanding as well. Lock screen layouts may auto-adjust when using people or pet photos, clock fonts could offer more thickness variations, and the Weather widget may show short-term precipitation charts along with a pollen index.

The Clock app is expected to gain weather-based alarm backgrounds and a new slider for comparing global time zones. Samsung Health is also likely to expand its weekly reports to include medication and mindfulness data, offer more flexible workout sharing, enable meditations directly from the watch, and support antioxidant measurements on select Galaxy Watch models.

The battery settings page may be redesigned to show remaining time, charging details and weekly usage more clearly. Power saving could be simplified with Standard and Maximum modes for better control over battery life.

Accessibility additions may include quick access to Bluetooth hearing aid settings, improved magnification behaviour for mouse and keyboard users, and new dwell and corner actions for pointer control. Other expected enhancements include partial screen recording, clipboard-based suggestions in the Calculator app and remembered window sizes in DeX.

Samsung One UI 8.5, Samsung, One UI 8.5
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung's One UI 8.5 Changelog Leak Hints at Imminent Beta Release
