Samsung has unveiled the Movingstyle 27-inch portable touchscreen display (LSM7F) in global markets alongside the 32-inch Movingstyle M7 Smart Monitor (M70F). Both models run on the latest version of One UI Tizen and offer features like Now Brief and Samsung Knox. The Movingstyle features a QHD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and is advertised to offer a battery life of up to three hours. The Movingstyle M7 Smart Monitor, in contrast, has a 60Hz refresh rate. Both models are confirmed to receive seven years of OS updates.

Samsung Movingstyle and Movingstyle M7 Smart Monitor Price

The Samsung Movingstyle is priced at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000) in the US and GBP 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,39,000) in the UK. The Movingstyle M7 Smart Monitor is priced at $699.99 (roughly Rs. 58,500).

Both models are currently available in select global markets via Samsung's official website and partner retailers. There's no confirmation yet on their availability in India. As part of a limited-time offer, buyers can get a $200 (roughly 16,000) credit with the purchase of the Movingstyle M7 in the US when buying from Samsung.com or select retailers.

Samsung Movingstyle Specifications

Samsung's Movingstyle (LSM7F) is a 27-inch QHD (2,560 x 1,440) portable touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ support. It features an integrated handle and a soft-wheeled floor stand, along with an in-built kickstand that allows users to detach and reposition the screen. It includes a built-in battery that is claimed to offer three hours of usage on a single charge. The display supports Motion Xcelerator technology.

Movingstyle 27-inch

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Movingstyle supports both landscape and portrait formats for watching content in either orientation. It includes the Samsung Gaming Hub that allows users to pair wireless controllers and stream games from services like Xbox. For audio, it is equipped with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony, Adaptive Sound Pro, and Active Voice Amplifier Pro. It has a 10W audio output and supports Google Assistant and Bixby.

Samsung's Movingstyle uses the NQ4 AI Gen 2 processor. It offers Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 5. For connectivity, it has two USB Type-C ports, one HDMI port and a Pogo pin. It has Samsung Knox as well.

Powered by One UI Tizen, Movingstyle supports apps like Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube. It also lets users access free content on Samsung TV Plus. It can display Now Brief widgets even when powered off, featuring widgets such as weather and clock. This feature can be activated using voice commands. It also has a Sketch Now feature that allows users to draw and write directly on the screen through touch inputs.

Samsung Movingstyle M7 Specifications

Samsung's Movingstyle M7 is a 32-inch 4K UHD smart monitor running on One UI Tizen. It features a 60Hz refresh rate and is mounted on a 17.7-inch rolling base with urethane wheels. The height-adjustable stand features pivot, swivel, and tilt functions, and includes a 13-foot power cable.

Samsung Movingstyle M7

Photo Credit: Samsung

For connectivity, the Movingstyle M7 includes HDMI ports, USB-A ports, and a USB-C port with 65W charging support. It has inbuilt 10W speakers, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.2. It also includes Samsung TV Plus. It has Now Brief and Samsung Knox for enhanced security.

Samsung's latest Movingstyle lineup is confirmed to get seven years of OS updates.

