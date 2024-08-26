Technology News
Samsung Adds Bixby Voice Assistant to Its Bespoke AI Home Appliances

Samsung says with this upgrade, users can verbally command their AI devices in natural language.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 August 2024 19:05 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Bixby on Bespoke AI home appliances can understand multiple commands in a single sentence

Highlights
  • Bixby on AI home appliances can remember previous commands
  • Users can also ask Bixby questions about the devices
  • Generative wallpapers have been added to Samsung AI refrigerator
Samsung added the native artificial intelligence (AI) voice assistant Bixby to its Bespoke AI home appliances on Monday. With this addition, users with specific AI home appliance devices by Samsung can verbally command and Bixby will understand and carry out the tasks. With AI capabilities, Bixby can also understand complicated and multi-step commands as well, the South Korean tech giant claimed. Currently, the voice assistant has been added to a select number of product lineups, and the company plans to add it to more devices in the future.

Samsung Bespoke AI Home Appliances Get Bixby Integration

In a newsroom post on its South Korean website, the tech giant announced that its Bespoke AI home appliances will get an upgraded and AI-powered Bixby voice assistant feature that will let users verbally communicate with their devices. Bixby is said to be trained using generative AI which means it can understand natural language commands.

As per the company, Bixby can understand complex and multi-step commands. So, if one sentence contains multiple commands to multiple devices, such as “Set the air conditioner to 26 degrees and finish the laundry by 5pm,” the voice assistant will be able to understand and carry the tasks out. Bixby can also remember previous conversations and contextualise them with the next time it has been commanded to do a task.

Further, users can also ask the AI voice assistant questions about the device, and it will be able to answer them. For instance, a user can ask, “Tell me how much energy my washing machine saved this month” and Bixby can find the answer. Users can also check the device manual and ask for tips to use Samsung's Bespoke AI home appliances.

Currently, the Bixby integration is available in the Bespoke AI Combo (robotic vacuum cleaner), Bespoke AI Family Hub Refrigerator, Bespoke AI Steam (robotic mop), and Bespoke AI Wind-Free Gallery Air Conditioner. The company said other AI home appliance devices will get the feature in the future.

Separately, the company also announced a generative wallpaper feature for its Bespoke AI Family Hub Refrigerator. Users can now generate customised images in seven themes including nature, flowers, events, and food, as well as in six art styles.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
