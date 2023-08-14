Technology News

Croma's Independence Day Sale: Big discounts on Home Appliances, Smartphones, Audio, and much more!

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 14 August 2023 14:31 IST
Croma's Independence Day Sale: Big discounts on Home Appliances, Smartphones, Audio, and much more!

Celebrate India's 76th year of independence with Croma's "Let Freedom Find You" campaign, which will continue till 16th August 2023, bringing a host of deals and offers on smartphones, TVs, home appliances, and much more across all the 385+ stores as well as on its website croma.com.

Discover a curated range of high-quality washing machines that will turn laundry days into a breeze. Experience the convenience and efficiency of Croma Washer Dryers starting from just INR 1,997 EMI per month. With exciting cashback offers, Front Load Washing Machines are available at Croma with prices starting from Rs 19,990

For the big screen experience at home, revamp your entertainment setup with an impressive 55" OLED TV, now offered with convenient EMI options starting at only Rs 2,999 per month. For a more immersive viewing experience, seize the opportunity to bring home a Croma QLED Google TV starting at INR 50,999.

Calling all cooking enthusiasts! Customers can boost their culinary game with the 28L Convection Microwave featuring Charcoal technology, available from INR 1,499* EMI monthly. This kitchen marvel adds versatility and ease to your meal preparations.

Ensure the freshness of your food with Croma's range of Frost-Free Refrigerators, starting at an attractive EMI of just INR 1,999 monthly. Save your electricity bills with Croma's Frost-Free Inverter-Convertible Refrigerators models starting at INR 26,990.

Besides home appliances, Croma is extending offers on 5G mobile phones, with prices starting at just INR 12,499. But that's not all – with select mobile phone purchases, you can buy a smartwatch or other accessories for a mere INR 49. Discover smartphones from popular brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and more.

Level up your parties and gatherings with Croma's Audio Category offerings. Unleash the power of dynamic Party Speakers starting from just Rs 4,199* in Croma's Independence Day sale. Whether it's a friend's get-together or your personal dance floor, Croma offers speakers that pack a punch and ensure a memorable experience.

Customers can also up their wrist game with exquisite metallic wearable smartwatches starting at just Rs 2,999. Furthermore, for those in search of premium smartwatches, look no further than the latest Apple Smartwatches to fulfil your aspirations, available from just Rs 25,400 at the Croma stores and website.

That's not all! Croma makes upgrading your gadgets very easy with its exchange benefits of up to INR 20,000and up to 15% cashback offers. Upgrade in your old devices hassle-free and embrace the latest tech.

Thanks to Croma's flexible EMI options of up to 24 months*, owning your favorite gadgets is now within reach. Budget-conscious shoppers can bring home the latest technology without any financial strain.
Don't miss this big opportunity and visit your nearest Croma store or just click on croma.com to shop from the extensive range of discounted products to literally set you free!

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Croma Offers
iPhone SE 4 Leak Hints at iPhone 14-Like Design With Face ID, USB Type-C, and Action Button

Related Stories

Croma's Independence Day Sale: Big discounts on Home Appliances, Smartphones, Audio, and much more!
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Leak Hints at iPhone 14-Like Design With These Features
  2. Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G First Impressions
  3. Tecno Pova 5, Pova 5 Pro Price in India, Sale Date Confirmed: See Here
  4. X Video Calling Support Confirmed by CEO Linda Yaccarino: Details Here
  5. Apple Watch X in the Works, May Change How You Connect Your Watch Bands
  6. Oppo A58 4G vs Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  7. Tecno Pova 5 Series Announced in India; Price to Be Revealed on August 14
  8. Poco Pods True Wireless Earphones Review
  9. Why Mark Zuckerberg Says Its 'Time to Move On' From Cage Fight With Musk
  10. OnePlus Phones With This Issue Get Lifetime Screen Warranty in India
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Leak Hints at iPhone 14-Like Design With Face ID, USB Type-C, and Action Button
  2. Hackers Use 'Bad Math' to Trick Generative AI Models to Show Flaws and Biases at DEF CON 2023: Details
  3. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Confirmed to Get Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity, Sony IMX890 Sensor Ahead of Launch
  4. Made-in-India Battle Royale Indus Is Getting a Closed Beta This Diwali Season, Watch Trailer
  5. ISRO's Aditya-L1 Space Observatory Satellite Arrives at Sriharikota Spaceport Ahead of Launch
  6. Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk: Meta CEO Says 'Time to Move On' From Cage Fight as Tesla CEO 'Isn't Serious'
  7. Bitcoin Price Fails to See Big Movement Over Weekend, Ether Sees Dip with Most Altcoins
  8. Apple Watch X Model With New Design, Magnetic Band System in Development: Mark Gurman
  9. Tecno Pova 5, Pova 5 Pro Price in India Confirmed; to Go on Sale Starting August 22
  10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Is Still Coming to PS4 and Xbox One, Will Be a ‘Premium’ Standalone Release
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.