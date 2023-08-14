Croma's Independence Day Sale: Big discounts on Home Appliances, Smartphones, Audio, and much more!

Celebrate India's 76th year of independence with Croma's "Let Freedom Find You" campaign, which will continue till 16th August 2023, bringing a host of deals and offers on smartphones, TVs, home appliances, and much more across all the 385+ stores as well as on its website croma.com.

Discover a curated range of high-quality washing machines that will turn laundry days into a breeze. Experience the convenience and efficiency of Croma Washer Dryers starting from just INR 1,997 EMI per month. With exciting cashback offers, Front Load Washing Machines are available at Croma with prices starting from Rs 19,990

For the big screen experience at home, revamp your entertainment setup with an impressive 55" OLED TV, now offered with convenient EMI options starting at only Rs 2,999 per month. For a more immersive viewing experience, seize the opportunity to bring home a Croma QLED Google TV starting at INR 50,999.

Calling all cooking enthusiasts! Customers can boost their culinary game with the 28L Convection Microwave featuring Charcoal technology, available from INR 1,499* EMI monthly. This kitchen marvel adds versatility and ease to your meal preparations.

Ensure the freshness of your food with Croma's range of Frost-Free Refrigerators, starting at an attractive EMI of just INR 1,999 monthly. Save your electricity bills with Croma's Frost-Free Inverter-Convertible Refrigerators models starting at INR 26,990.

Besides home appliances, Croma is extending offers on 5G mobile phones, with prices starting at just INR 12,499. But that's not all – with select mobile phone purchases, you can buy a smartwatch or other accessories for a mere INR 49. Discover smartphones from popular brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and more.

Level up your parties and gatherings with Croma's Audio Category offerings. Unleash the power of dynamic Party Speakers starting from just Rs 4,199* in Croma's Independence Day sale. Whether it's a friend's get-together or your personal dance floor, Croma offers speakers that pack a punch and ensure a memorable experience.

Customers can also up their wrist game with exquisite metallic wearable smartwatches starting at just Rs 2,999. Furthermore, for those in search of premium smartwatches, look no further than the latest Apple Smartwatches to fulfil your aspirations, available from just Rs 25,400 at the Croma stores and website.

That's not all! Croma makes upgrading your gadgets very easy with its exchange benefits of up to INR 20,000and up to 15% cashback offers. Upgrade in your old devices hassle-free and embrace the latest tech.

Thanks to Croma's flexible EMI options of up to 24 months*, owning your favorite gadgets is now within reach. Budget-conscious shoppers can bring home the latest technology without any financial strain.

Don't miss this big opportunity and visit your nearest Croma store or just click on croma.com to shop from the extensive range of discounted products to literally set you free!