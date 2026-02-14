APAAR ID, or the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry ID, was introduced by the Ministry of Education in 2023, in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, and the National Credit and Qualifications Framework (NCrF). It is a unified data repository that displays all the achievements, certificates, and other academic records of registered students. When you apply to receive your APAAR ID, you are first required to register with the Unified District Information System for Education+ (UDISE+). After the verification process, you will receive your 12-digit APAAR ID number, which can be submitted while applying to institutions of higher education.

Here is a detailed guide on APAAR ID for you, if you were wondering how you can get your APAAR ID, what benefits having an APAAR ID offers, and whether you are eligible for one or not.

What Is APAAR?

APAAR ID, which is also referred to as “One Nation, One Student ID”, allows you to access all your academic credentials, certificates, and achievements with a 12-digit number. APAAR is a specialised identification system that offers the same functionality as an Aadhaar. As previously mentioned, it aligns with the Ministry of Education's National Education Policy, 2020.

What Are the Benefits of APAAR ID?

In terms of benefits, APAAR offers greater convenience than traditional methods of maintaining academic records. For example, if you have an APAAR ID, you do not have to carry all your certificates, marksheets, and other extracurricular records physically. Whenever you are required to produce these documents, you can simply provide your 12-digit APAAR ID number, and the higher education institutions or other authorities will be able to access your records digitally.

APAAR also provides improved efficiency by reducing the chances of the creation of duplicate academic records, while also minimising fraud. The government claims that APAAR also facilitates student mobility, enhances academic flexibility, empowers you to choose your learning paths, and allows you to acknowledge and validate learning achievements digitally.

Moreover, since you do not have to maintain a record physically, you do not have to worry about losing, ruining, or accidentally destroying your academic certificates. Apart from submitting your APAAR ID during admission in universities, you can also show the same during entrance examinations, job applications, skilling, and upskilling courses.

How to Create an APAAR ID?

To create an APAAR ID, you must visit the school to verify your demographic details. Then, you need to obtain parental consent if you are a minor. You must get your identity authenticated by your school. After the verification process is complete, your APAAR ID is created and automatically added to your DigiLocker account for secure online access.

APAAR ID Eligibility

You must meet the following requirements to apply for an APAAR ID: You must be registered with the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+), as your name must be the same as the records of the UDISE+ Unique Student Identifier and your Aadhaar. You also need to have your Permanent Education Number (PEN) to apply for APAAR ID.

FAQs

1. Why should I create an APAAR ID?

APAAR ID offers greater convenience than traditional methods of submitting academic records, as you do not have to carry your documents physically.

2. What are the key features of APAAR ID?

APAAR ID offers each student a unique 12-digit ID, it manages all your academic records in one place, and facilitates the transfer of your academic records between institutions.

3. Where can I access my APAAR ID?

After your APAAR ID is created, your APAAR ID is added to your DigiLocker account for easy access.