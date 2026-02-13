Sony launched a new Sand Pink colour variant of its WH-1000XM6 wireless noise-cancelling headphones in India on Friday. The headset remains part of Sony's premium over-ear headphone range, offering features such as 30mm dynamic drivers, active noise cancellation, high-resolution audio support, and battery life of up to 40 hours. Sand Pink joins the three previously available colour choices already on sale in the Indian market. Sony also revealed the WF-1000XM6 TWS earphones in select global markets on Thursday.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Sand Pink Price in India

The new colourway of the Sony WH-1000XM6 is priced at Rs. 39,990. That's the same price that the headphones were first introduced in the country in September 2025 in Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue shades. The newly announced Sand Pink variant is the fourth colour option and is currently on sale through select Sony Centre stores, Croma, Reliance outlets, ShopatSC.com, and Amazon.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Sand Pink variant in the accompanying carrying case

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony WH-1000XM6 Features, Specifications

The Sony WH-1000XM6 comes with a closed-back over-ear design and 30mm dynamic drivers with neodymium magnets. It supports high-resolution wireless audio through LDAC and includes DSEE Extreme upscaling for compressed tracks. The headphones are powered by Sony's HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3, which works with 12 microphones for real-time adaptive noise control, alongside features such as Adaptive NC Optimiser, Ambient Sound Mode, Auto Ambient Sound, and Quick Attention mode.

Sony also includes 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema in the Sony WH-1000XM6, multipoint Bluetooth pairing, and enhanced voice pickup for clearer call quality through its MEMS microphone system. For connectivity, the headset offers Bluetooth 5.31 with multipoint pairing and supports SBC, AAC, LDAC, and LC3 audio codecs. It also includes a 3.5mm stereo mini jack for wired listening with a detachable single-sided cable.

Battery life on the Sony WH-1000XM6 is rated at up to 30 hours with noise-cancelling enabled and up to 40 hours with it turned off, while charging takes around 3.5 hours via USB Type-C. The headphones weigh about 254g and ship with a carrying case, USB Type-C cable, connection cable, reference guide, and warranty card.